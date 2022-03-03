Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

March 3, 2022

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Collect Objects that Connect You’

Helen Jean, Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design at Phoenix Art Museum

Collecting fashion may seem simple. I mean, we all have a “collection” of our own in our closets, right?
But to collect fashion, as one collects artwork, requires viewing clothing a bit differently; critiquing it as one would any other work of art when considering the materials, craftsmanship, aesthetic and rarity. An additional appeal to collecting fashion is the deeply personal connection we have with clothing. The person who designed and created the garment, or the person who wore it, or even the event at which it was worn can all add great value to the piece.

But the highest value is the joy that the object brings you. That is the most important consideration of all — to collect objects that connect you to the important things and people in your life, and to the beauty that is crafted by another’s hand. 

More in: Magazine
