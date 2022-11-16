United Food Bank Partners with Google.org to Deliver Meals to Neighbors in Need

United Food Bank announced a partnership with Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, and Feeding America® to deliver meals to Arizonans in need and build long-term technology solutions to scale impact and provide the community with greater access to resources.

This $250,000 partnership is part of a larger initiative from Google.org and Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals to communities across the United States.

Today, 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, are facing food insecurity. United Food Bank has seen this need firsthand as the organization serves five counties in Arizona, covering 19,608 square miles. Twenty-five million pounds of food are distributed each year, providing 57,000 meals per day to people in need.

“The rapid and sustained increase in food prices has caused pain for many families that are struggling and, as a result, food banks like United Food Bank are experiencing significant demand for services,” said Mike Suriano, United Food Bank interim president and CEO. “We are very grateful to donors and supporters like Google.org who recognize the need for our services and support our efforts. Their generous contribution will help us ensure we have the proper capacity and infrastructure to meet the needs of the community we serve.”

United Food Bank will also receive donated Search Ads to connect people looking for help with resources, provide avenues for others to give back, and drive food security awareness nationwide.

In addition, Google.org has joined forces with Waymo to expand their food rescue program in Mesa. Google volunteers recently assembled and loaded emergency food bags into Waymo Via semi-trucks and transported them to United Food Bank’s distribution warehouse.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit unitedfoodbank.org