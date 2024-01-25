Over $2M in Donations from Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, the nonprofit arm of Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys, donated more than $2 million in 2023 through community events, giveaways and grant funding.

The organization is dedicated to providing assistance to youth programs across Arizona through its philanthropic efforts. It donated $583,000 to over 70 nonprofit events in the youth programs, animal welfare, public safety and health and human services spaces. Donation recipients included Team Taylor Family Fun Run, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, PANDA, Walk for Wishes, Make-A-Wish and Paul’s Pay It Forward Car Wash.

“Lerner & Rowe Gives Back’s generous sponsorship of the Arizona Make-A-Wish ball helped fund over 460 future wishes for kids in Arizona facing critical illnesses,” said Vicki Fiorelli, director of new business partnerships at Make-A-Wish. “Their commitment and mission to ensure the well-being of our youth is evident in all aspects of the organization.”

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back’s 2023 giving broken down:

$2 million donated across the country, $1.7 million in Arizona

3,296 volunteer hours

3.4 million human and animal lives touched

6,000 backpacks donated

5,750 Thanksgiving meals donated

“We are so grateful for all of the love and support that our community, volunteers and employees have shown over the last 10 years,” said Kevin Rowe, founding partner of Lerner & Rowe Gives Back. “We would not be able to make a difference without each and every one of them, and our team is looking forward to more positive change in 2024.”

Launched in January 2023, Learner & Rowe Gives Back invites local nonprofits to apply for charitable grants in various sectors. The team awards grants of $5,000 to $50,000 to 18 local nonprofit organizations, including Junior Achievement Arizona, Valleywise Health Foundation, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Homeward Bound and Gabriel’s Angels.

The 2024 grant cycle is set to open Jan. 30, and recipients will be announced in May. For more behind this Frontdoor and to learn about the 2024 grant cycle, visit lernerandrowegivesback.org.