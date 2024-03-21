A New Leaf and Homeward Bound Announce Strategic Acquisition

A New Leaf, a leading provider of shelter services and programs for families in need across the Valley, recently announced its acquisition of Homeward Bound, a Valley shelter and transitional housing provider known for its Strong Foundations Early Childhood education program.

“By merging Homeward Bound within A New Leaf, everyone wins. Homeward Bound continues to provide exceptional housing and social services at its extraordinary facility in central Phoenix. A New Leaf gets to bring another high-impact, high-visibility program within its umbrella, and one that is perfectly matched for what we do,” said Tyler Abrahams, A New Leaf board chair. “And most of all, the community wins by reaping the benefits of these housing and social services in a moment when they are sorely needed in Phoenix.”

This merger comes at a time when homelessness is on the rise in Arizona and more people than ever are experiencing housing insecurity. After careful consideration by the Homeward Bound board of directors and its interim CEO Heather Josowitz Allen and executive committee, the organization decided to join forces with A New Leaf.

Homeward Bound has been serving the Valley for the last 33 years by providing shelter and resources to families experiencing homelessness. Due to recent funding challenges, the organization sought out a partnership — and A New Leaf and its operational strength made for a great match. “This merger is not just about combining resources; it’s about leveraging our strengths to make a more significant impact on the families we serve,” said Michael Hughes, CEO of A New Leaf.

In the meantime, Homeward Bound will focus on maintaining its program delivery to the families currently residing at its Thunderbirds Village Family Campus, ensuring a seamless transition.

“We are grateful for the community’s support over the years and during this transition,” said Heather Josowitz Allen. “The merger with A New Leaf is a testament to our commitment to do the right thing for our families, ensuring the legacy and mission of Homeward Bound continue in the most sustainable and impactful way.”

The merger is expected to be completed within the next few months, with both organizations working closely to ensure a smooth integration of their respective services and programs. More details about the merger and its impact on the services provided will be shared as they become available.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit turnanewleaf.org and homewardboundaz.org.