Valley Chefs Cook for a Cause at St. Vincent de Paul

Photo Credit: Phil Gudenschwager

On Jan. 17, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and also what would have been Muhammad Ali’s 80th birthday, celebrated Valley chefs Marc Lupino of Steak 44, Ocean 44 and Dominick’s Steakhouse, Vincent Guerithault of Vincent on Camelback, Mark Tarbell of Tarbell’s and Chris Bianco of Pizzeria Bianco, Pane Bianco and Tratto prepared and served more than 800 steaks to people in need at St. Vincent de Paul’s Phoenix dining room.

The steaks were part of a meal that also included cake donated by Chateau Luxe in honor of Ali’s birthday and entertainment organized by Jimmy Walker, the founder of the Celebrity Fight Night fundraiser, which supports several charities, including the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute. Walker also founded the Never Give Up program, which has offered words of encouragement and inspiration every Monday morning at St. Vincent de Paul since 2008.

“Jan. 17 is especially important this year because not only do we celebrate and honor Martin Luther King Jr. and everything he did for this country, but we also honor Muhammad Ali, who was an incredible inspiration,” Walker said. “A special thank you to the chefs who have volunteered their time to help prepare this meal.”

St. Vincent de Paul has been working to feed, clothe, house and heal individuals and families in central and northern Arizona since 1946 with services for the homeless and working poor, charity dining rooms, thrift stores, a transitional housing shelter and general assistance.

stvincentdepaul.net