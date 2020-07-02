Happy Fourth of July!

Though celebrations may look a little different this year, you can still salute our country’s 244th birthday in style. Check out these free ways to honor our country’s independence while observing social distancing.

Scottsdale’s Rockin’ 4th

Scottsdale’s celebration harks back to the days of the drive-in. Spectators will park at WestWorld of Scottsdale to take in a sky-illuminating fireworks display. All proceeds benefit notMykid, a nonprofit that inspires positive life choices for youth. The cost is $25 per vehicle and tickets can be purchased online. 7-9 p.m.

Mesa Annual Celebration of Freedom

The City of Mesa has turned its “Arizona Celebration of Freedom” event into a drive-in fireworks show. The fireworks can be viewed from the parking lot of the now-closed Fiesta Mall. 7-9:30 p.m.

Schnepf Farms

Pull into Crossroads Park for a thrilling fireworks display. Food trucks will Schnepf Farms has canceled its Fourth of July event, but will still shoot fireworks from the farm. Spectators will not be able to park on-site, so Schnepf Farms will feature shells traveling higher in the sky so people can enjoy the thrilling show from home. 9 p.m.

Tempe Celebration of Sparklers

Tempe Town Lake Festival fireworks are canceled this year, but the celebration of our nation goes on. The Tempe Kiwanis Club is providing sparklers to residents for an at-home July 4th celebration. Volunteers are bundling 70,000 sparkler packages and delivering them to Tempe residents leading up to the celebration. Each household will receive two sparklers, a small American Flag and a card of instructions. At 9 p.m. on July 4, residents are being asked to step outside their homes and light their sparklers as a show of unity.

“A Capitol Fourth”

Tune in to Arizona PBS for an all-star musical tribute featuring performances throughout the country, including Washington, D.C, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. A rousing fireworks display will be covered live during the broadcast, captured by multiple cameras. Sat., July 4, at 7 & 8:30 p.m.

However you celebrate our nation’s birth, the team at Frontdoors wishes you a safe and happy Fourth of July!