Phoenix Indian Center Delivers Truckloads of Donations to Navajo Nation

Three semi-trucks of supplies for communities ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic were delivered last week to the Navajo Nation through efforts coordinated by the Phoenix Indian Center.

With the support from hundreds of Valley residents and dozens of businesses, the organization was able to collect bottled water, cleaning supplies, nonperishable food items, pet food, diapers, and more, over a short period of six days.

The Navajo Nation is one of the worst hot spots in the nation for the coronavirus. Also, accessing essential supplies has been particularly challenging during this time.

“We are so grateful to everyone who came out in support of the Navajo Nation, we are truly overwhelmed with emotion,” said Patricia Hibbeler, CEO of the Phoenix Indian Center. “Due to curfews designed to slow the spread of the virus, many people can’t go out and get what they need. And 30 percent of households don’t have running water. These donations will make a huge difference in the lives of the Navajo people.”

Some of the items donated include:

• 750 masks

• 5000 cases of water

• 300 boxes of diapers

• 1000 packages of toilet paper

• 1000 paper towels

• 1000 hand sanitizer

• 3000 Bottles of bleach

• 800 bottles of cleaning products

• 64 bales of hay

• 200 boxes of nitrile gloves

• 8 pallets of pet food

• 15 pallets of nonperishable food

Phoenix Truck Driving Institute, Southwest Truck Driver Training, and Swift Transportation partnered with Phoenix Indian Center and generously supplied the semi-trucks and drivers who made their way to the Navajo Nation today. All items and monetary donations went directly to the people in the community to help alleviate the effects of this crisis.

phxindcenter.org