Arizona nonprofits receive surprise donations from Amazon to support vital needs during COVID-19

Amazon has donated $110,000 in combined funding to Arizona nonprofit organizations to support vital community needs during the unprecedented COVID-19 economic and health crisis.



The donations include:

· $15,000 to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to support food insecurity programs and equal access to healthy food in rural communities;

· $15,000 to Banner Health Foundation to fund the purchase of hand hygiene, PPE, and medical innovations and supplies related to COVID-19;

· $25,000 to Valley of the Sun United Way to support youth programming, including technology for virtual learning

· $55,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley to support ongoing care and educational programs impacting more than 55,000 people throughout Maricopa County.



“Amazon’s commitment to their customers through this crisis has been instrumental in keeping us safe,” said Marcia Mintz, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. “Thanks to their team, we can order what we need to homeschool, run our offices, feed our families and everything in between. Their generous investment in Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley will allow us to continue to operate safely during this crisis and re-open Clubs for summer programs for parents returning to work. We committed to being open for their front line workers throughout the closures and as Arizonans re-open businesses and return to work, we will be there for our members and their families.”



“Amazon has been proudly supporting our neighbors and communities since our first fulfillment center in Arizona opened in 2007,” said Cody Carr, General Manager of Amazon’s Tucson Fulfillment Center. “We now have more than 9,500 employees across the state. Organizations like Banner Health, Valley of the Sun United Way, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are the backbone of our communities. We are honored to support them so they can continue supporting those in need during this challenging time.”

