Mother’s Day is Around the Corner…These Local Businesses are Ready to Help You Make Mom’s Day from Six Feet Away

Brunch is not cancelled! Once again, Chef Michael DeMaria has put together an amazing array of options for pick-up so Mom can take a break from the kitchen. Mini pastries, tomato, spinach and artichoke quiche, cast iron seared salmon, orange olive oil cake with strawberry sauce and, of course, mimosa ingredients are all on the menu. The bonus? They also have beautiful flowers from Angelic Grove available to add-on to your order! And, you can get 10 percent off your order with the code FRONTDOORS – how awesome is that? https://mothersday2go.com/

Has Mom run out of reading material? Changing Hands Bookstore is putting together custom book “care packages” that can be shipped across the U.S. or picked up. The easy online process includes picking hardcover or paperbacks using a survey to find out what the recipient likes to add to their library. There are also some fun themed Mother’s Day gifts but hurry, you need to order those by May 1. https://www.changinghands.com/care-package

Let’s be honest, Mom is probably ready for some new comfy clothes at this point. Local online retailer Shop Plain Jane has several styles of robes and jammies in dreamy colors like mesa pink, morning blue and cream cloud. This company is mom-founded and mom-approved and there are tons of items for the little ones too. https://shopplainjane.com/collections/womens-dress

Family owned Cactus Flowers is getting creative this Mother’s Day. Check out this cute farmhouse basket filled with Arizona wines with blooming flowers and succulents that will last. They have several options to pick from and will deliver to Mom’s door in the Phoenix area. Did someone say Zoom happy hour? https://cactusflower.com/ProductDisplay-ProductID+desc-Local+Delivery-Wine+and+Craft+Beer-2.html

Is something extra special in order for the Mom who’s been running homeschool for seven weeks? Local jeweler Meredith Young can help with these beautiful, stackable rings. She’s also giving back to Meals on Wheels to help seniors in need with every purchase. The promo code UPLIFT will get you 10 percent off your cart. https://meredithyoungjewelry.com/

Stay safe & shop local!