Classic Cooking Academy & C-CAP Shift Focus to Feed People in Need

Classic Cooking Academy has been offering cooking classes and events in the Valley since 2007. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the cooking school was inspired to shift its focus to provide family meals for takeout with a pay-what-you-can option for people in need.

“We realized that we had to be proactive rather than passive during this crisis,” said Jeff Dionot, marketing administrator at Classic Cooking Academy. “During the first few weeks, we noticed multiple food service establishments struggling as well. We got inspiration from those who decided to adapt to the current business atmosphere and we started takeout service in early April.”

Classic Cooking Academy is partnering with Careers Through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), a nonprofit organization that helps underserved high school students develop skills in the culinary and hospitality industries. C-CAP brought several partners to support the meal takeout program, including Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Sysco, Artful Sweets, and Perry Land and Cattle.

“With C-CAP’s efforts, we’ve been able to sustain this project with food, donations and financial support. This is a charitable endeavor so we appreciate all of our partners’ efforts,” Dionot said.

People have been extremely thankful and appreciative. “We get a variety of customers, ranging from households in need to individuals who take our meals to healthcare workers and first responders,” said Dionot.

The meals serve up to four people and cost about $40 but there is an option for people to pay what they can. Meals have included braised short rib, chicken pot pie and barbecue brisket.

Curbside meal pickup is available Monday through Friday from 2-3 p.m. at Classic Cooking Academy’s North Scottsdale location. Orders must be placed in advance via email at info@ccacademy.edu. For menus and ordering information, or to make a donation to fund this program, visit www.ccacademy.edu.