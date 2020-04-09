Children’s Museum Paints the City for 2020 Gala

Posted By on April 9, 2020
Jan Lewis

The Event: Paint the City – 2020 Children’s Museum Gala

The Cause: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Gala Co-Chairs: Deanna Sheedy & Jennifer Vollman

Honorary Grandparent Chair: Jan Lewis

Kids at Heart Honorees: Josie Young

Presenting Sponsor: The Carol Critchfield Foundation

Event Date: March 7, 2020

Venue: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Program Highlights: Bright paint splatters, live painters and a crayon-themed raffle brought the theme through the entire event. Live artist, Randall Hedden, entertained guests during dinner and then auctioned off the amazing works – Marilyn Monroe and Prince!

Dollars raised: $328,000+

Photo Credit: Sandey Tenuto Photography

Jennifer Vollman & Deanna Sheedy
Andrea Stone & Josie Young
Josh Wertlieb & Rebecca Light
Conrad & Morgane Diven
Jeff & Kate Wells
Mike Lewis, Mary Cash, Tom Lewis, Jan Lewis, Jessica Lewis, Tom Lewis, Jr., Tia Odeneal & John Lewis
The Scene from inside the Children’s Museum
