Children’s Museum Paints the City for 2020 Gala
Posted By Frontdoors Media on April 9, 2020
The Event: Paint the City – 2020 Children’s Museum Gala
The Cause: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Gala Co-Chairs: Deanna Sheedy & Jennifer Vollman
Honorary Grandparent Chair: Jan Lewis
Kids at Heart Honorees: Josie Young
Presenting Sponsor: The Carol Critchfield Foundation
Event Date: March 7, 2020
Venue: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Program Highlights: Bright paint splatters, live painters and a crayon-themed raffle brought the theme through the entire event. Live artist, Randall Hedden, entertained guests during dinner and then auctioned off the amazing works – Marilyn Monroe and Prince!
Dollars raised: $328,000+
Photo Credit: Sandey Tenuto Photography