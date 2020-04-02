- COVID-19 in the Valley: Health, Community & Nonprofit UpdatesPosted 3 hours ago
- “Hospitality for Hope” Initiative Seeks Hotel Volunteers to Offer Lodging for First RespondersPosted 3 hours ago
- Arizona Helping Hands, Department of Child Safety Supplying Beds, Cribs & Home Essentials for Foster Families Amid Ongoing CrisisPosted 4 hours ago
- Valleywise Health Foundation Collects Essentials for Health Care Workers on Front Lines of COVID-19 PandemicPosted 6 hours ago
- The Arizona Community Foundation and Valley of the Sun United Way partner to deliver COVID-19 grants to Arizona nonprofitsPosted 1 day ago
- Castle Hot Springs Offering Fresh Produce Subscriptions; Donating 100% of Proceeds to St. Vincent de PaulPosted 2 days ago
‘Ballsfest Arizona’ Honors Six Amazing Cancer Survivor Kids
The Event: Ballsfest Arizona 2020
The Cause: Ballsfest
Mission: Ballsfest lifts the spirits of children, young adults, and their families affected by cancer.
Honorees (The Ballers): Nolan Hynes // Samantha Ann Preston // Maicel Burnette // Oliviah Hill // Ashton Gundlach // Christopher Hipolito-Castro
Baller’ship Sponsors: Brimley Family, Monson Luxury Group, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Right Toyota, Marcussen Family, DeTommaso Family and the DeBlasi Family
Entertainment: Singer-songwriter Obadiah Parker
Event Date: March 15, 2020
Venue: Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale
Program Highlight: Ballsfest Founder Frank DeBlasi hosted each cancer survivor (Baller) on stage to sit on the throne to get “roasted”. Each amazing kid was asked about their aspirations and how to stay positive during tough times, and then they were sweetly teased about silliest things! Each Baller also received a very special, personalized gift in celebration of their fight against cancer.
Photo Credit: Thanou Thammavongsa