‘Ballsfest Arizona’ Honors Six Amazing Cancer Survivor Kids

Ashton Gundlach & Frank DeBlasi

The Event: Ballsfest Arizona 2020

The Cause: Ballsfest

Mission: Ballsfest lifts the spirits of children, young adults, and their families affected by cancer.

Honorees (The Ballers): Nolan Hynes // Samantha Ann Preston // Maicel Burnette // Oliviah Hill // Ashton Gundlach // Christopher Hipolito-Castro

Baller’ship Sponsors: Brimley Family, Monson Luxury Group, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Right Toyota, Marcussen Family, DeTommaso Family and the DeBlasi Family

Entertainment: Singer-songwriter Obadiah Parker

Event Date: March 15, 2020

Venue: Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Program Highlight: Ballsfest Founder Frank DeBlasi hosted each cancer survivor (Baller) on stage to sit on the throne to get “roasted”. Each amazing kid was asked about their aspirations and how to stay positive during tough times, and then they were sweetly teased about silliest things! Each Baller also received a very special, personalized gift in celebration of their fight against cancer.

Photo Credit: Thanou Thammavongsa

Frank DeBlasi & Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner

Vanessa Ramirez

Lexi Wright, Nolan Hynes & Frank DeBlasi

Oliviah Hill & her Nana

Christopher Hipolito-Castro on the throne

Samantha Preston, Angel Aguilar with Odin

Karen Rodriguez presenting a gift to Christine Jorgensen of Banner Cardon Children’s Medical Center

Jason Wojtyna, Shelly Brimley, Brett Brimley, Rich Brock, Joan Brock, Jane D’Amelio, Jackie Davis, Jeremy Davis, Christina and Josh Isner, join Ballsfest Founder Frank DeBlasi and Ballsfest team members Shannon Kessler, Matt Isner, Karen Rodriguez & Thanou Thammavongsa