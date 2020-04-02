‘Ballsfest Arizona’ Honors Six Amazing Cancer Survivor Kids

Share
Posted By on April 2, 2020
Ashton Gundlach & Frank DeBlasi

The Event: Ballsfest Arizona 2020

The Cause: Ballsfest

Mission: Ballsfest lifts the spirits of children, young adults, and their families affected by cancer.

Honorees (The Ballers): Nolan Hynes // Samantha Ann Preston // Maicel Burnette // Oliviah Hill // Ashton Gundlach // Christopher Hipolito-Castro

Baller’ship Sponsors: Brimley Family, Monson Luxury Group, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Right Toyota, Marcussen Family, DeTommaso Family and the DeBlasi Family

Entertainment: Singer-songwriter Obadiah Parker

Event Date: March 15, 2020

Venue: Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Program Highlight: Ballsfest Founder Frank DeBlasi hosted each cancer survivor (Baller) on stage to sit on the throne to get “roasted”. Each amazing kid was asked about their aspirations and how to stay positive during tough times, and then they were sweetly teased about silliest things! Each Baller also received a very special, personalized gift in celebration of their fight against cancer.

Photo Credit: Thanou Thammavongsa

Frank DeBlasi & Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner
Vanessa Ramirez
Lexi Wright, Nolan Hynes & Frank DeBlasi
Oliviah Hill & her Nana
Christopher Hipolito-Castro on the throne
Samantha Preston, Angel Aguilar with Odin
Karen Rodriguez presenting a gift to Christine Jorgensen of Banner Cardon Children’s Medical Center
Jason Wojtyna, Shelly Brimley, Brett Brimley, Rich Brock, Joan Brock, Jane D’Amelio, Jackie Davis, Jeremy Davis, Christina and Josh Isner, join Ballsfest Founder Frank DeBlasi and Ballsfest team members Shannon Kessler, Matt Isner, Karen Rodriguez & Thanou Thammavongsa
Baller Alumni Bridget Korn, Allie Hansen, Justin White, Audrey Lopez and Brody Dick with Vanessa Ramirez & Frank DeBlasi
Jill Rivera

About Jill Rivera

Jill Rivera is a contributing writer for Frontdoors Media.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×