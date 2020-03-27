Russ Lyon Charitable Foundation Donates $10,000 In Response To Coronavirus Health Crisis

The Russ Lyon Charitable Foundation, a subsidiary of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, will be donating $10,000 to nine food banks across Arizona in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The various offices will be donating the funds to the following food banks:

Camelback Tower and Pinnacle Peak (Corporate Office) will be donating $2,000 to the Vista del Camino Food Bank, managed by Scottsdale Community Partners

Carefree will be donating $1,000 to the Foothills Food Bank

West Valley will be donating $1,000 to the St. Mary’s Food Bank

Southeast Valley will be donating $1,000 to AZCEND

Flagstaff will be donating $1,000 to the Flagstaff Family Food Center

Prescott will be donating $1,000 to the Yavapai County Food Bank

Sedona will be donating $1,000 to the Sedona Community Food Bank

Tucson will be donating $1,000 to the Tucson Community Food Bank (Punch Woods Brach), a branch of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Tubac will be donating $1,000 to the Amado Food Bank, a branch of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

The rippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic are not only affecting businesses, restaurants and bars, but local food banks as well. Food banks across the state are continuing to provide resources to people in need within their communities. However, with more families experiencing lapses in income, food and necessities brought on by the coronavirus, supplies and volunteers at food banks are starting to decrease. On March 19th, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey activated the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks in response to the growing need.

“The Russ Lyon Charitable Foundation strives to improve lives and communities of those in need while spreading compassion and kindness within our state,” said Todd Gillenwater, CEO of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty and Founder of Russ Lyon Charitable Foundation. “During these unprecedented times, we are very grateful to be in a position to give back and have the ability to assist organizations that provide essential resources to communities and individuals in dire need.”