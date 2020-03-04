Don't miss
- Wine Down at Tomaso’s Italian KitchenPosted 3 weeks ago
- Quick Bites: What’s New for Devour Week 2020?Posted 1 month ago
- Michelle McGinty Named Board President of Valley Leadership As Organization Completes Two-Year TransitionPosted 1 month ago
- New Pathways for Youth Lands More Than $1 Million in Investment From 5 Philanthropic PartnersPosted 1 month ago
- AZ Apparel Foundation Awards 6 Local Designers ‘Designer in Residence’ Scholarship OpportunitiesPosted 1 month ago
- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 2 months ago
Quick Bites: In Season Series Launches at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails on March 11
Posted By Shoshana Leon on March 4, 2020
Spring is an ideal time to celebrate seasonal ingredients. Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in downtown Phoenix is launching an In Season series with Executive Chef Dushyant Singh on March 11.
The series will take place on the second Wednesday of the month starting at 5:30 p.m. on the Blue Hound patio as Chef Singh prepares, cooks and serves seasonal bites. Each event has a different theme centered around spring ingredients.
- March 11: Spring Into Season highlights asparagus, Brussels sprouts and fava beans.
- April 8: Eat Your Greens features artichokes, kohlrabi and green garlic.
- May 13: Savor the Summer focuses on ceviche, sashimi and carpaccio.
For $30 guests will receive a selection of bites prepared by Chef Singh, and beer and wine tastings. Tickets can be purchased online.
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at Kimpton Hotel Palomar
2 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix