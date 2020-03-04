Quick Bites: In Season Series Launches at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails on March 11

Executive Chef Dushyant Singh

Spring is an ideal time to celebrate seasonal ingredients. Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in downtown Phoenix is launching an In Season series with Executive Chef Dushyant Singh on March 11.



The series will take place on the second Wednesday of the month starting at 5:30 p.m. on the Blue Hound patio as Chef Singh prepares, cooks and serves seasonal bites. Each event has a different theme centered around spring ingredients.

March 11: Spring Into Season highlights asparagus, Brussels sprouts and fava beans.

April 8: Eat Your Greens features artichokes, kohlrabi and green garlic.

May 13: Savor the Summer focuses on ceviche, sashimi and carpaccio.

For $30 guests will receive a selection of bites prepared by Chef Singh, and beer and wine tastings. Tickets can be purchased online.



Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at Kimpton Hotel Palomar

2 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix

bluehoundkitchen.com.