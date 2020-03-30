Fiesta Bowl Charities Donates $1 Million In State-Wide Emergency Relief Funding to Arizona Communities

Share
Posted By on March 30, 2020

With the severe demands in Arizona due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiesta Bowl Charities is helping communities across the state meet their incredible needs.

The Fiesta Bowl is providing $1 million to fill gaps for food services and youth programming that are nonprofits’ biggest shortfalls. 

Fiesta Bowl Charities is extending direct funding to 18 nonprofit organizations on the front lines struggling to match the emergent needs. These organizations serve throughout the state – in the Phoenix metro, plus Tucson, Nogales, southern Arizona, Casa Grande, Prescott, Flagstaff, Navajo Nation.

The $1 million will be utilized by those in food services (A New Leaf, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Children’s Cancer Network, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Desert Mission Food Bank, Maggie’s Place, Matthew’s Crossing, Homeward Bound, St. Mary’s Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul and UMOM) and youth programming (Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, Casa Grande, Flagstaff, Prescott and Tucson; Child Crisis Arizona and YMCA Valley of the Sun).

FiestaBowl.org

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×