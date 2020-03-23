Arizona COVID-19 Community Response Fund doubles in size with $500,000 Award

The new Arizona COVID-19 Community Response Fund, established by the Arizona Community Foundation, has already doubled in size to over $1 million thanks to a $500,000 gift from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

The Fund was established to support nonprofits on the front lines helping those most vulnerable to the economic and health-related impacts caused by the pandemic.

One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will support nonprofits providing families and children with essential and direct services, including but not limited to, childcare, education support, eldercare, food security, healthcare (including mental health), or human services.

“These donations will be critical to easing the burden being placed on community members during this crisis,” said Steve Seleznow, ACF President & CEO. “We hope their gift will inspire other individuals, corporations, and foundations to join in this important philanthropic effort.”

“Arizonans take care of one another and, thanks to the responsive leadership of the Arizona Community Foundation and Valley of the Sun United Way, we can together help address this health and humanitarian crisis,” said Benito Almanza, Arizona market president, Bank of America. “As the needs in the Valley and across the state evolve, investments into the nonprofit sector aimed at helping our most vulnerable populations will provide critical resources where there are gaps.”

In addition to this first large corporate gift and seed-funding from ACF itself, several funding partners have stepped up to contribute to the cause bringing the total raised to just over $1 million in under a week.

ACF established this fund with flexibility in mind to ensure that these resources support communities across Arizona as conditions, circumstances, and needs change throughout this crisis. ACF and Valley of the Sun United Way are joining in a coordinated effort to ensure nonprofits receive the necessary support to assist those most impacted by this crisis.

Donate to the Arizona COVID-19 Community Response Fund at azfoundation.org/covid19.