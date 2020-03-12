An Evening to Paws ‘Mutt Gala’ was Chic in Pink

The Event: An Evening to Paws Mutt Gala 2020

The Cause: Arizona Animal Welfare League

Chairs: Event Chair – Whitney Steele / Auction Chair – Charlie Shotts

Honorary Chair: Dr. Shanti Jha

Platinum Paw Sponsors: Pederson Group, Inc. and John & Sonia Breslow

Event Date: March 7, 2020

Venue: Omni Montelucia Resort & Spa

Too Cute Moments: The medical miracle dogs who strutted their stuff on the pink carpet stole the show in their custom pet fashions designed by Ivan Lugo. After surviving such tremendously challenging circumstances in their lives guests enjoyed seeing their tails wag with joy!

Photos courtesy of Arizona Animal Welfare League

Ali Johnson & Sherrie Motzkus

Jamie & Steve Windogrand

Gina Montion & Scott Sharples

Mary Lee Whiner & Dennis Rank

Judith Garder & Shawn Walker with Justice

Ivan Lugo & Maria Esther Flores

Emcee Kristy Siefkin