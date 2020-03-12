Don't miss
An Evening to Paws ‘Mutt Gala’ was Chic in Pink
Posted By Julie Coleman on March 12, 2020
The Event: An Evening to Paws Mutt Gala 2020
The Cause: Arizona Animal Welfare League
Chairs: Event Chair – Whitney Steele / Auction Chair – Charlie Shotts
Honorary Chair: Dr. Shanti Jha
Platinum Paw Sponsors: Pederson Group, Inc. and John & Sonia Breslow
Event Date: March 7, 2020
Venue: Omni Montelucia Resort & Spa
Too Cute Moments: The medical miracle dogs who strutted their stuff on the pink carpet stole the show in their custom pet fashions designed by Ivan Lugo. After surviving such tremendously challenging circumstances in their lives guests enjoyed seeing their tails wag with joy!
Photos courtesy of Arizona Animal Welfare League