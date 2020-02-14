Valley of the Sun United Way’s 5th Annual ‘We Are United’ Luncheon to Feature U.S. Soccer Star Carli Lloyd as Keynote Speaker

U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd

The 5th Annual We are United Luncheon, hosted by the Valley of the Sun United Way’s Women United, will take place for 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on April 22 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, and U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd will serve as keynote speaker.

The Valley of the Sun United Way’s annual We Are United Luncheon paves the way for more than 75,000 local students to have a healthy breakfast every day, and it also gives another 780 students weekly backpacks full of healthy food to take home over the weekend.

Lloyd, two-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year and a best-selling author, is the only American to ever score multiple goals in three separate Olympic Games, in 2008, 2012 and 2018. She also became a household name both inside and out of soccer circles after scoring the game-winning goals in the finals of both the Beijing and London Olympics.

“We are thrilled to bring Carli Lloyd to the Valley and are very much looking forward to hearing her thoughts about leadership and working with young people,” said Carla Vargas Jasa, President & CEO of Valley of the Sun United Way, which celebrates its 95th anniversary this year. “She has been an inspirational figure for millions of people from all walks of life. This should be an incredible event and an opportunity to bring the community together to both be entertained and to create an impact.”

The event also includes an additional VIP event starting at 10:30 a.m. Last year’s We Are United Luncheon, which welcomed acclaimed journalist, TV host and author Lisa Ling as keynote speaker, raised $481,000 to help fight childhood hunger in Arizona. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities or table sales, email Kelli Fawcett at kfawcett@vsuw.org. For more about the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.vsuw.org/luncheon.