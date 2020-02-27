- Wine Down at Tomaso’s Italian KitchenPosted 2 weeks ago
- Quick Bites: What’s New for Devour Week 2020?Posted 3 weeks ago
- Michelle McGinty Named Board President of Valley Leadership As Organization Completes Two-Year TransitionPosted 4 weeks ago
- New Pathways for Youth Lands More Than $1 Million in Investment From 5 Philanthropic PartnersPosted 1 month ago
- AZ Apparel Foundation Awards 6 Local Designers ‘Designer in Residence’ Scholarship OpportunitiesPosted 1 month ago
- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 1 month ago
New in Town: Celebrate the Opening of MIXT and Support The Joy Bus
15125 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Known for its farm-fresh food made from scratch, MIXT is opening its first Arizona location at Scottsdale Quarter on March 7. It will be the fast-casual restaurant’s 16th location.
From March 1-3, MIXT is offering diners a preview of its farm-fresh fare. During this preview, guests pay what they want with donations going to The Joy Bus, a local nonprofit that delivers healthy meals to homebound cancer patients. Registration is required. You can get more information and register online.
On March 7 MIXT will celebrate its grand opening from 5-8 p.m. featuring samples, fun activities and giveaways. Proceeds from the grand opening event will also benefit The Joy Bus.
With locations in California and Texas, MIXT offers salads, grain bowls and sandwiches featuring locally sourced ingredients, and a selection of organic kombuchas on tap. MIXT Market Plates offer a choice of proteins like herb-roasted chicken or steelhead paired with a house-made sauce and sides like grilled broccoli or parmesan cauliflower mash. MIXT is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.