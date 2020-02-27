New in Town: Celebrate the Opening of MIXT and Support The Joy Bus

15125 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Known for its farm-fresh food made from scratch, MIXT is opening its first Arizona location at Scottsdale Quarter on March 7. It will be the fast-casual restaurant’s 16th location.

From March 1-3, MIXT is offering diners a preview of its farm-fresh fare. During this preview, guests pay what they want with donations going to The Joy Bus, a local nonprofit that delivers healthy meals to homebound cancer patients. Registration is required. You can get more information and register online.

On March 7 MIXT will celebrate its grand opening from 5-8 p.m. featuring samples, fun activities and giveaways. Proceeds from the grand opening event will also benefit The Joy Bus.

With locations in California and Texas, MIXT offers salads, grain bowls and sandwiches featuring locally sourced ingredients, and a selection of organic kombuchas on tap. MIXT Market Plates offer a choice of proteins like herb-roasted chicken or steelhead paired with a house-made sauce and sides like grilled broccoli or parmesan cauliflower mash. MIXT is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.