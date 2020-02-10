Junior League of Phoenix Celebrates 85 Years with $85K Grant to Phoenix Rescue Mission

Mobile Food Pantry to reach hungry families in need

The Junior League of Phoenix is celebrating 85 years of service to the community with an $85,000 grant to Phoenix Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing solutions to end hunger, homelessness, addiction and trauma.

The grant will allow Phoenix Rescue Mission to expand its current food bank program with a mobile food pantry and portable kitchen units to reach hungry families in need, aligning with JLP’s focus of “Building a Healthy Arizona.”

The JLP and Phoenix Rescue Mission have committed to expanding these services due to an increasing food insecurity epidemic in the Valley — leaving one in six Maricopa County families unsure of where or how they will receive their next meal. Since Phoenix Rescue Mission began developing these services with the acquisition of Hope for Hunger food bank in 2017, it has grown from serving 75 families per day to 180.

The mobile food pantry with two portable kitchen units will allow Phoenix Rescue Mission to better serve and feed families living in food deserts without access to grocery stores and healthy food. The mobile food pantry will visit neighborhood parks, schools, community centers, libraries and other public venues to deliver nutritionally dense foods and the kitchen units will offer nutrition and cooking classes to provide much-needed nutrition education to those in need.

Additionally, the mobile unit will give Phoenix Rescue Mission volunteers and team members the opportunity to speak with community members about the organization’s other vital services, which includes shelter services, transitional housing, addiction recovery programs, workforce and vocational development training and wellness checks.

“The Junior League of Phoenix has been instrumental in changing the fabric of our community since we initially incorporated as the Welfare League of Phoenix in 1930,” said Junior League President Wendy Brooks. “With this grant to Phoenix Rescue Mission, we continue that tradition of contributing to sustainable community change knowing that only a coalition of changemakers will move the needle and our organization is and will continue to be at the forefront of that movement.”

For more information, visit jlp.org