ABBA Music & Chef Gabe Delighted Guests at ‘Savor the Symphony’
The Event: Savor the Symphony Luncheon
The Cause: The Phoenix Symphony B-Sharp Music Wellness, A W.O.N.D.E.R. Project
Chair: Linda “Mac” Perlich
Lead Sponsors: On Media, APS, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Iota & White House Design Studio
Event Date: February 7, 2020
Venue: Symphony Hall
Entertainment: Guests were treated to a sneak peak as Phoenix Symphony guest artists Rajaton rehearsed several ABBA songs with the orchestra.
Program Highlights: Chef Gabriele Bertaccini not only prepared the luncheon but also auctioned off a seven-course wine dinner to a generous bidder. All proceeds from the event will support the B-Sharp Music Wellness, a W.O.N.D.E.R. Project, Symphony’s health and wellness program that benefits patients, caregivers, families and friends.
Photo Credit: Photos by Elena & Jim