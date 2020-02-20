ABBA Music & Chef Gabe Delighted Guests at ‘Savor the Symphony’

Sharon Dupont McCord, Dorris Ong & Adrienne Schiffner

The Event: Savor the Symphony Luncheon

The Cause: The Phoenix Symphony B-Sharp Music Wellness, A W.O.N.D.E.R. Project

Chair: Linda “Mac” Perlich

Lead Sponsors: On Media, APS, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Iota & White House Design Studio

Event Date: February 7, 2020

Venue: Symphony Hall

Entertainment: Guests were treated to a sneak peak as Phoenix Symphony guest artists Rajaton rehearsed several ABBA songs with the orchestra.

Program Highlights: Chef Gabriele Bertaccini not only prepared the luncheon but also auctioned off a seven-course wine dinner to a generous bidder. All proceeds from the event will support the B-Sharp Music Wellness, a W.O.N.D.E.R. Project, Symphony’s health and wellness program that benefits patients, caregivers, families and friends.

Photo Credit: Photos by Elena & Jim

Board Chair Molly DeFilippis & Event Chair Mac Perlich

Maggie Martinic & Kay Butler

Lois Savage & Deborah Berkley

Gloria Cowen & Karen Fruen

Chef Gabe & Neil Giuliano

Karen Werner & Kate Specter

Concertmaster Steven Moeckel & Subyn Novelle