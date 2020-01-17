World Press Photo Exhibition Recognizes Excellence in Visual Journalism; Opens at ASU Phoenix Campus

Photo Credit: Meg Potter

It’s been 25 years since the World Press Photo Exhibition, a highly acclaimed global press photography exhibit, touched down on Arizona soil, but starting today, the works of the globe’s best professional press photographers, photojournalists and documentary photographers will be available for viewing at Arizona State University’s Downtown Phoenix campus.

Available for public viewing between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon until 6:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays between today and Saturday, Feb. 8 in the First Amendment Forum at ASU Phoenix’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, the Phoenix exhibition spotlights submissions made during the 2019 World Press Photo Contest, which recognizes

excellence in visual journalism. When the exhibition concludes, more than 4 million people from 45 different countries will have had a chance to view the winning images.

Opening ceremonies kicked off yesterday at the exhibition site, with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication Dean Christopher Callahan and Netherlands Consul General Gerbert Kunst among those in attendance. Executive search firm Vanderzee & Associates and public relations and marketing agency Kiterocket are among the organizations that proved instrumental in helping bring the exhibition back to Phoenix.

This year’s contest drew 78,801 submissions from 4,738 photographers hailing from 129 different countries, with an independent jury of leading photography professionals ultimately selecting the winning images. This year’s competition also welcomed submissions in a new “Story of the Year” category, which acknowledges those who use visual creativity to tell a story representative of great journalistic importance.

The exhibition is ongoing now through Feb. 8, 2020. For more information, check out WorldPressPhotoPHX.org.