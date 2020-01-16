Phoenix Suns Players Step Up for ‘Rise In Style’

Program Highlights: Emcees Rosalyn Gold-Onwude & Jacques Slade presented a very special and unique program as each Suns player strutted the runway with their youth representative from local Valley nonprofits supported by Suns Charities. The result was a heart-felt and fun event for all!

