Phoenix Suns Players Step Up for ‘Rise In Style’

Posted By on January 16, 2020
Kelly Oubre Jr. with Tysean from Free Arts for Abused Kids

The Event: Rise in Style: Fashion for the Future

The Cause: Phoenix Suns Charities

Event Co-Chairs: Kelly Oubre, Jr. and Deandre Ayton

Presenting Sponsor: Annexus

Event Date: January 11, 2020

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Program Highlights: Emcees Rosalyn Gold-Onwude & Jacques Slade presented a very special and unique program as each Suns player strutted the runway with their youth representative from local Valley nonprofits supported by Suns Charities. The result was a heart-felt and fun event for all!

Fashion Show Labels: Alice + Ames, Cricket + Ruby, Magro, Maple, Way L.A. Studios & State Forty-Eight

Photo Credit: Barry Gossage & Michael Gonzales for The Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton with Gabriel from Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Devin Booker with Marcus from Special Olympics Arizona
Aaron Baynes with Hayden from HopeKids
Cameron Johnson with Nick from Civitan
Dario Saric with Quincy from Ryan House
Cheick Diallo with Kenny from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Phoenix
Elie Okobo with Olivia from Ability 360
Frank Kaminsky with Jane from Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center
Jalen Lecque with Khalon from the City of Phoenix Jr. Suns program
James Jones with Trinity & Leah from A New Leaf & City of Phoenix Jr. Suns
Jevon Carter with Leandra from A New Leaf
Mikal Bridges with Gabriel from Helping Hands for Single Moms
Ty Jerome with Raven from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Tyler Johnson with Malik from UMOM New Day Centers
Coach Monty Williams with Brooklyn from HopeKids
Ricky Rubio with Ariah
