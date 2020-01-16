Don't miss
Phoenix Suns Players Step Up for ‘Rise In Style’
Posted By Frontdoors Media on January 16, 2020
The Event: Rise in Style: Fashion for the Future
The Cause: Phoenix Suns Charities
Event Co-Chairs: Kelly Oubre, Jr. and Deandre Ayton
Presenting Sponsor: Annexus
Event Date: January 11, 2020
Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Program Highlights: Emcees Rosalyn Gold-Onwude & Jacques Slade presented a very special and unique program as each Suns player strutted the runway with their youth representative from local Valley nonprofits supported by Suns Charities. The result was a heart-felt and fun event for all!
Fashion Show Labels: Alice + Ames, Cricket + Ruby, Magro, Maple, Way L.A. Studios & State Forty-Eight
Photo Credit: Barry Gossage & Michael Gonzales for The Phoenix Suns