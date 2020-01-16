It was a Sparkling New Year’s Eve for The Phoenix Symphony

Event Co-Chairs Lucia Renshaw & Bruce Covill

The Event: New Year’s Eve 2019 Gala

The Cause: The Phoenix Symphony

Event Co-Chairs: Lucia Renshaw & Brice Covill

Honorary Chair: Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

Event Date: December 31, 2019

Venue: Arizona Biltmore

Entertainment: The Phoenix Symphony, The Be Kind People Project and the Hamptons Band

Notable Moments: The Gold Room at the Biltmore provided the perfect backdrop as guests arrived for the 7 p.m. cocktail hour before heading into the ballroom for the music-filled evening. Time seemed to fly by as dinner flowed into dancing to the full orchestra followed by a flash-mob surprise with the Be Kind Crew and the countdown to midnight and the balloon drop with The Hamptons Band.

Photo Credit: Phil Gudenschwager

Sharon & Ollie Harper
Laura Grafman & Jim Ward
Alan Augenstein with Rickey & Wendy Kelman
Mary Jane Rynd & Jim Bruner 
Sheriff Paul Penzona & Veronica Penzone
Pamela & Jim Chamberlain
Lee & Amy Silverthorn with James & Ina Kort
Congressman Greg Stanton & Nicole Stanton 
Richard Jensen & Dennita Sewell
Kathy Massarand and Brad Williams
Leslie & Jeff Rich 
The Be Kind People Project Crew
The Phoenix Symphony led by Conductor Stuart Chafetz
Stunning Decor at The Phoenix Symphony New Year’s Eve Gala
And chocolate pianos for dessert!
