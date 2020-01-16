It was a Sparkling New Year’s Eve for The Phoenix Symphony

Event Co-Chairs Lucia Renshaw & Bruce Covill

The Event: New Year’s Eve 2019 Gala

The Cause: The Phoenix Symphony

Honorary Chair: Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

Event Date: December 31, 2019

Venue: Arizona Biltmore

Entertainment: The Phoenix Symphony, The Be Kind People Project and the Hamptons Band

Notable Moments: The Gold Room at the Biltmore provided the perfect backdrop as guests arrived for the 7 p.m. cocktail hour before heading into the ballroom for the music-filled evening. Time seemed to fly by as dinner flowed into dancing to the full orchestra followed by a flash-mob surprise with the Be Kind Crew and the countdown to midnight and the balloon drop with The Hamptons Band.

Photo Credit: Phil Gudenschwager

Sharon & Ollie Harper

Laura Grafman & Jim Ward

Alan Augenstein with Rickey & Wendy Kelman

Mary Jane Rynd & Jim Bruner

Sheriff Paul Penzona & Veronica Penzone

Pamela & Jim Chamberlain

Lee & Amy Silverthorn with James & Ina Kort

Congressman Greg Stanton & Nicole Stanton

Richard Jensen & Dennita Sewell

Kathy Massarand and Brad Williams

Leslie & Jeff Rich

The Be Kind People Project Crew

The Phoenix Symphony led by Conductor Stuart Chafetz

Stunning Decor at The Phoenix Symphony New Year’s Eve Gala