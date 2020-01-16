- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 6 hours ago
It was a Sparkling New Year’s Eve for The Phoenix Symphony
The Event: New Year’s Eve 2019 Gala
The Cause: The Phoenix Symphony
Event Co-Chairs: Lucia Renshaw & Brice Covill
Honorary Chair: Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust
Event Date: December 31, 2019
Venue: Arizona Biltmore
Entertainment: The Phoenix Symphony, The Be Kind People Project and the Hamptons Band
Notable Moments: The Gold Room at the Biltmore provided the perfect backdrop as guests arrived for the 7 p.m. cocktail hour before heading into the ballroom for the music-filled evening. Time seemed to fly by as dinner flowed into dancing to the full orchestra followed by a flash-mob surprise with the Be Kind Crew and the countdown to midnight and the balloon drop with The Hamptons Band.
Photo Credit: Phil Gudenschwager