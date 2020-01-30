Don't miss
DreamCatchers Win Big at Casino Night Themed Event
Posted By Frontdoors Media on January 30, 2020
The Event: 2nd Annual “Betting on Dreams” Casino Night
The Cause: DreamCatchers
Title Sponsor: EHO Rx
Event Date: January 18, 2020
Venue: Franciscan Renewal Center
Special Bonds: The all-ages event increased awareness about the work that DreamCatchers does through its 45 student chapters across the country while bringing their community together for a night of fun surrounding the DreamCatchers mission.
Photo Credit: Chelsea Empett