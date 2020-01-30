DreamCatchers Win Big at Casino Night Themed Event

Posted By on January 30, 2020
Caitlin Crommett & Allan Crommett

The Event: 2nd Annual “Betting on Dreams” Casino Night

The Cause: DreamCatchers

Title Sponsor: EHO Rx

Event Date: January 18, 2020

Venue: Franciscan Renewal Center

Special Bonds: The all-ages event increased awareness about the work that DreamCatchers does through its 45 student chapters across the country while bringing their community together for a night of fun surrounding the DreamCatchers mission.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Empett

Allie Pavlansky, Matt Gleason & Kelly Ferris
Shareka Alexander & Curtis Cloke
Gina Hoskin & Tatum Molina
Anna Korn & Grace Schlenker
