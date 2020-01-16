Beautiful ‘Festival of Trees’ Benefits the Arizona Burn Foundation

One of the beautiful trees that was auctioned off during the evening.

The Event: Festival of Trees

The Cause: Arizona Burn Foundation

Co-Chairs: Diane Caruso & Christine Farling

Christmas Tree Sponsors: Cunningham Law Firm, Brewerwood Law Firm, Forever Living Products, Willis Towers Watson, Valleywise Health, Exhale PTSD Recovery Centers, Phillips Law Group, United Phoenix Firefighters Charities and Wells Fargo

Event Date: December 7, 2019

Venue: JW Marriot Camelback Inn

Entertainment: Guests were welcomed by Dickens Carolers upon arrival and Static Band played for after dinner dancing.

Notable Moment: Nine beautifully decorated and themed Christmas trees were auctioned off to the lively crowd. Bonus item: the winning bids included tress delivery by the Scottsdale Fire Department the following morning!

Photos courtesy of Arizona Burn Foundation

Suzi Resnik & Stanley Marks

Steve & Mary Ann Purves

Rex Albight & Matt Cunningham

Marcia Scott & Warren Whitney

Arizona Burn Foundation CEO Rex Albright

Keynote Speaker “Coach Dar” Darlene Santore