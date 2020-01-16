- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 6 hours ago
Beautiful ‘Festival of Trees’ Benefits the Arizona Burn Foundation
The Event: Festival of Trees
The Cause: Arizona Burn Foundation
Co-Chairs: Diane Caruso & Christine Farling
Christmas Tree Sponsors: Cunningham Law Firm, Brewerwood Law Firm, Forever Living Products, Willis Towers Watson, Valleywise Health, Exhale PTSD Recovery Centers, Phillips Law Group, United Phoenix Firefighters Charities and Wells Fargo
Event Date: December 7, 2019
Venue: JW Marriot Camelback Inn
Entertainment: Guests were welcomed by Dickens Carolers upon arrival and Static Band played for after dinner dancing.
Notable Moment: Nine beautifully decorated and themed Christmas trees were auctioned off to the lively crowd. Bonus item: the winning bids included tress delivery by the Scottsdale Fire Department the following morning!
Photos courtesy of Arizona Burn Foundation