2019 Brain Health Gala Honors Veterans

Posted By on January 16, 2020
Author & Navy Seal James Hatch with Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines

The Event: Brain Health Gala

The Cause: Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona

Victory Sponsors: Chas Roberts Air Conditioning & Plumbing and CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Event Date: November 16, 2019

Venue: The Phoenix Zoo

Notable Moment: Special guest, author and Navy Seal James Hatch shared his story about suffering a career-ending brain injury while searching for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl who left his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Photo Credit: Renee Bayer Photography 

Patrick McGroder III, Caroline McGroder, with Masen Schechterle & Jason Schechterle
Dr. David Adelson & Scott Palumbo
Dr. Chris Ray, Nicole Smith, Jennifer Lassiter & Sonny Diaz
Dr. Patrick & Kayla Bosarge
The Honorable Barry Goldwater, Jr.
Guests with Gabrielle Giffords and Mark Kelly
