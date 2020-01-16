Don't miss
2019 Brain Health Gala Honors Veterans
Posted By Frontdoors Media on January 16, 2020
The Event: Brain Health Gala
The Cause: Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona
Victory Sponsors: Chas Roberts Air Conditioning & Plumbing and CopperPoint Insurance Companies
Event Date: November 16, 2019
Venue: The Phoenix Zoo
Notable Moment: Special guest, author and Navy Seal James Hatch shared his story about suffering a career-ending brain injury while searching for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl who left his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Photo Credit: Renee Bayer Photography