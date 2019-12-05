The Be Kind People Project Honors Steven J. Tepper at Annual Gala

Excellence in Arts Education Award Presentation to Steven J. Tepper, Dean of the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts

The Event: Full Circle 2019 Gala

The Cause: The Be Kind People Project

Gala Co-Chairs: Char Augenstein & Kay Oliver

Event Honoree: Steven J. Tepper

Presenting Sponsors: Rita & Peter Thomas and The Arizona Diamondbacks

Event Date: November 16, 2019

Venue: The Madison Center for the Arts

Entertainment: Emcees Javi Star and Lady Caress led a beautiful program featuring the incredible Be Kind Crew and the new Junior Be Kind Crew.

Event Highlight: During the live auction led by auctioneer Yve Rojas, The Arizona Diamondbacks issued a Buddy Bench Challenge. Each bench that was donated will be given to a school that the Be Kind visits. The Buddy Bench represents the simplest form of kindness children can extend to their peers – sitting down next to someone and being a friend.

Dollars raised: $405,000

Photo Credit: The Be Kind People Project

Char Augenstein, Marcia Meyer & Kay Oliver

Rita & Peter Thomas with Marcia Meyer

Debbie Castaldo of The Arizona Diamondbacks & Dr. Daniel Openden of SARRC

Emcees Javi Star and Lady Caress

Auctioneer Yve Rojas and the Buddy Bench

The Be Kind Crew