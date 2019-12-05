The Be Kind People Project Honors Steven J. Tepper at Annual Gala

Share
Posted By on December 5, 2019
Excellence in Arts Education Award Presentation to Steven J. Tepper, Dean of the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts

The Event: Full Circle 2019 Gala

The Cause: The Be Kind People Project

Gala Co-Chairs: Char Augenstein & Kay Oliver

Event Honoree: Steven J. Tepper

Presenting Sponsors: Rita & Peter Thomas and The Arizona Diamondbacks

Event Date: November 16, 2019

Venue: The Madison Center for the Arts

Entertainment: Emcees Javi Star and Lady Caress led a beautiful program featuring the incredible Be Kind Crew and the new Junior Be Kind Crew.

Event Highlight: During the live auction led by auctioneer Yve Rojas, The Arizona Diamondbacks issued a Buddy Bench Challenge. Each bench that was donated will be given to a school that the Be Kind visits. The Buddy Bench represents the simplest form of kindness children can extend to their peers – sitting down next to someone and being a friend.

Dollars raised: $405,000

Photo Credit: The Be Kind People Project

Char Augenstein, Marcia Meyer & Kay Oliver
Rita & Peter Thomas with Marcia Meyer
Debbie Castaldo of The Arizona Diamondbacks & Dr. Daniel Openden of SARRC
Emcees Javi Star and Lady Caress
Auctioneer Yve Rojas and the Buddy Bench
The Be Kind Crew
The 2019 Full Circle Gala Committee
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×