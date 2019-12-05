- Forrest Anderson Plumbing and A/C Donates Van to Living Hope CentersPosted 3 days ago
The Be Kind People Project Honors Steven J. Tepper at Annual Gala
The Event: Full Circle 2019 Gala
The Cause: The Be Kind People Project
Gala Co-Chairs: Char Augenstein & Kay Oliver
Event Honoree: Steven J. Tepper
Presenting Sponsors: Rita & Peter Thomas and The Arizona Diamondbacks
Event Date: November 16, 2019
Venue: The Madison Center for the Arts
Entertainment: Emcees Javi Star and Lady Caress led a beautiful program featuring the incredible Be Kind Crew and the new Junior Be Kind Crew.
Event Highlight: During the live auction led by auctioneer Yve Rojas, The Arizona Diamondbacks issued a Buddy Bench Challenge. Each bench that was donated will be given to a school that the Be Kind visits. The Buddy Bench represents the simplest form of kindness children can extend to their peers – sitting down next to someone and being a friend.
Dollars raised: $405,000
Photo Credit: The Be Kind People Project