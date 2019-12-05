Sheila Kloefkorn, Local Heroes Honored by ONE Community

Posted By on December 5, 2019
Sheila Kloefkorn

The Event: Spotlight on Success Local Heroes Awards

The Cause: ONE Community

Unity Agent Award: Sheila Kloefkorn

Unity Agent Sponsor: PetSmart

Center Stage Sponsors: Southwest, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, The Arizona Diamondbacks, Glendale Chamber of Commerce, Many-to-One, COX, Sheraton Grand, Intel, Fry’s, KEOMarketing, JP Morgan Chase, Hensley & Hearthook

Event Date: October 25, 2019

Venue: Sheraton Grand Phoenix

Notable Moment: One Community co-founder and president Angela Hughey led a compelling year in review for the organization including clever visuals.

Photo Credit: One Community

Honoree Nonnie Shivers
Honoree Devney Preuss
Honoree David Drennon
Honoree Carmen Jandacek
Honoree Todd Jaramillo
Honoree Glenn Kasprzyk
Honoree Marty Manning
Angela Hughey

