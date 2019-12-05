Don't miss
Sheila Kloefkorn, Local Heroes Honored by ONE Community
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 5, 2019
The Event: Spotlight on Success Local Heroes Awards
The Cause: ONE Community
Unity Agent Award: Sheila Kloefkorn
Unity Agent Sponsor: PetSmart
Center Stage Sponsors: Southwest, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, The Arizona Diamondbacks, Glendale Chamber of Commerce, Many-to-One, COX, Sheraton Grand, Intel, Fry’s, KEOMarketing, JP Morgan Chase, Hensley & Hearthook
Event Date: October 25, 2019
Venue: Sheraton Grand Phoenix
Notable Moment: One Community co-founder and president Angela Hughey led a compelling year in review for the organization including clever visuals.
Photo Credit: One Community