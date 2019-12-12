Don't miss
AZ Pet Project Supporters Gather to Sip, Shop & Save Lives
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 12, 2019
The Event: The 8th Annual SNIFF Fundraiser
The Cause: The Arizona Pet Project
Honorary Event Chair: Kristen Forgione
Gold Sponsors: Wylie Coyote and Austin Electric Services
Event Date: November 7, 2019
Venue: The Clayton House
Event Highlight: Adorable puppies were up for adoption during the evening and there was also a beautiful Original Abstract Pet painting titled “Best Buds” by J. Pierce up for sale during the live auction.
Dollars raised: $95,000
Photo Credit: The Arizona Pet Project