AZ Pet Project Supporters Gather to Sip, Shop & Save Lives

Share
Posted By on December 12, 2019
Leanna Taylor & Kristen Forgione

The Event: The 8th Annual SNIFF Fundraiser

The Cause: The Arizona Pet Project

Honorary Event Chair: Kristen Forgione

Gold Sponsors: Wylie Coyote and Austin Electric Services

Event Date: November 7, 2019

Venue: The Clayton House

Event Highlight: Adorable puppies were up for adoption during the evening and there was also a beautiful Original Abstract Pet painting titled “Best Buds” by J. Pierce up for sale during the live auction.

Dollars raised: $95,000

Photo Credit: The Arizona Pet Project

Ciera Driver, Deanna Yauch, Michele Soto, Chance Beaudoin & Angela Biggs
Leanna Taylor & Lindsay Fricks
Kelly Burleson, Amandalyn Wulfert, Vince Forgione, Kristen Forgione, Rachel McCloskey, Rachael Jones & Kylie Ray
Katie Libling & Nicole Taylor
Valerie Trujillo, Michele Soto, Leanna Taylor, Jessica Unger, Courtney Billingsley & Daniel Gonzalez
Kate Ringgenberg
J. Pierce & his Original Abstract Pet painting titled “Best Buds”
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×