A Purrfect Brunch Leads to $200,000 for Lost Our Home

Posted By on December 23, 2019

The Event: Sit.Stay.Brunch: A Purrfect Holiday Celebration!

The Cause: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Event Honorees: Banfield Foundation

Humane Hero Sponsors: Arizona’s Vision, Fred & Jami Pryor Foundation and Jackson Family Foundation

Event Date: December 8, 2019

Venue: Arizona Grand Resort

Program Highlights: Lost Our Home founder Jodi Polanski led the captive audience through a timeline of the organizations 11-year history and an update on the renovations of the Tempe shelter, pausing at each milestone to reiterate the program theme of “pets lives and pet parents are depending on you”.

Dollars Raised: $200,000

Photo credit: DasPhotoHaus & PhotographyBanned 

Nick Ashmore
Dawn Matesi
Kim Van Syoc of the Banfield Foundation & Jodi Polanski
Steven Franklin, Co-Emcee
Jan D’Atri, Co-Emcee
Cutie!
Santa Pup
Auctiontainer Letitia Frye
Craig Braddick
