A Purrfect Brunch Leads to $200,000 for Lost Our Home
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 23, 2019
The Event: Sit.Stay.Brunch: A Purrfect Holiday Celebration!
The Cause: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue
Event Honorees: Banfield Foundation
Humane Hero Sponsors: Arizona’s Vision, Fred & Jami Pryor Foundation and Jackson Family Foundation
Event Date: December 8, 2019
Venue: Arizona Grand Resort
Program Highlights: Lost Our Home founder Jodi Polanski led the captive audience through a timeline of the organizations 11-year history and an update on the renovations of the Tempe shelter, pausing at each milestone to reiterate the program theme of “pets lives and pet parents are depending on you”.
Dollars Raised: $200,000
Photo credit: DasPhotoHaus & PhotographyBanned