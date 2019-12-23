A Purrfect Brunch Leads to $200,000 for Lost Our Home

The Event: Sit.Stay.Brunch: A Purrfect Holiday Celebration!

The Cause: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Event Honorees: Banfield Foundation

Humane Hero Sponsors: Arizona’s Vision, Fred & Jami Pryor Foundation and Jackson Family Foundation

Event Date: December 8, 2019

Venue: Arizona Grand Resort

Program Highlights: Lost Our Home founder Jodi Polanski led the captive audience through a timeline of the organizations 11-year history and an update on the renovations of the Tempe shelter, pausing at each milestone to reiterate the program theme of “pets lives and pet parents are depending on you”.

Dollars Raised: $200,000

Photo credit: DasPhotoHaus & PhotographyBanned

Nick Ashmore

Dawn Matesi

Kim Van Syoc of the Banfield Foundation & Jodi Polanski

Steven Franklin, Co-Emcee

Jan D’Atri, Co-Emcee

Cutie!

Santa Pup

Auctiontainer Letitia Frye