- Forrest Anderson Plumbing and A/C Donates Van to Living Hope CentersPosted 3 days ago
- ASU, Be a Leader Foundation Secure $8.7 Million Grant From Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationPosted 3 days ago
- ‘Canning’ Skirts for a Cause: Xavier College Preparatory Effort Nets Nearly 280,000 CansPosted 1 week ago
- Sojourner Center Spearheading Maricopa County Collaborative on Concussions in Domestic ViolencePosted 3 weeks ago
- Phoenix Rising Teams With Ability360 As Official Power Soccer Program PartnerPosted 3 weeks ago
- Nominations Open for Revamped Governor’s Arts AwardsPosted 3 weeks ago
2019 Ambassadors’ Ball Honors the Canadian-Arizona Commitment
The Event: 30th Annual Ambassadors’ Ball
The Cause: Thunderbird School of Global Management at ASU Scholarship Fund
Event Co-Chairs: The Hon. Glenn Williamson (Honorary Consul of Canada) and The Hon. Alfredo J. Molina (Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Spain and Chairman of the Consular Corps of Arizona)
Special Honoree: The bilateral relationship between Arizona and Canada.
Arizona Ambassadors of the Year Award: Kitty and Frank Shankwitz, Co-Founders of Make-A-Wish
Event Date: November 16, 2019
Venue: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Entertainment: “American Idol” alumna Pia Toscano wowed the crowd with her powerhouse vocals and Jordi Caballero and Brittany O’Connor, dancers and co-choreographers of the Andrea Bocelli U.S.Tour, showed off their passionate dancing.
Did you Know? Canada is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Arizona, with more than 20,000 Arizonans being employed by Canadian firms and 146,000 jobs in Arizona depending on trade with Canada.
Photo Credit: Mark Squire