2019 Ambassadors’ Ball Honors the Canadian-Arizona Commitment

Honorable Alfredo J. Molina, Honorable Glenn Williamson & Mr. Juan Ciscomani

The Event: 30th Annual Ambassadors’ Ball

The Cause: Thunderbird School of Global Management at ASU Scholarship Fund

Event Co-Chairs: The Hon. Glenn Williamson (Honorary Consul of Canada) and The Hon. Alfredo J. Molina (Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Spain and Chairman of the Consular Corps of Arizona)

Special Honoree: The bilateral relationship between Arizona and Canada.

Arizona Ambassadors of the Year Award: Kitty and Frank Shankwitz, Co-Founders of Make-A-Wish

Event Date: November 16, 2019

Venue: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Entertainment: “American Idol” alumna Pia Toscano wowed the crowd with her powerhouse vocals and Jordi Caballero and Brittany O’Connor, dancers and co-choreographers of the Andrea Bocelli U.S.Tour, showed off their passionate dancing.

Did you Know? Canada is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Arizona, with more than 20,000 Arizonans being employed by Canadian firms and 146,000 jobs in Arizona depending on trade with Canada.

Photo Credit: Mark Squire

Consulate General of Canada Zaib Shaikh, Karen Williamson & Honorable Glenn Williamson

The Honorable Enrique Melendez & Pam Melendez

The Honorable Steve Chucri and Christine Chucri

Bonnie Conrad & Dennis Wilenchik