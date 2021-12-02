Bubbly Blonde Recommends: Holiday Inspirations

Giltz, glam and glitter! The holidays have arrived and here are some items to add fresh sparkle to your winter look. Whether you’re searching for a special gift or something dazzling for yourself, shop local this season and support some of our local boutiques.

BIG BUCKS BUT WORTH IT

My Sister’s Closet

Jimmy Choo Black Glitter Acrylic Clutch, $495 (org. $895)

This exquisite (new with tags) Jimmy Choo clutch will make your holiday look very special! Even more enchanting (and attractive), it won’t cost a small fortune. My Sister’s Closet has stores throughout the Valley, and no item is ever the same. I envision this sophisticated bag worn with a blazer and jeans or to an evening gala with a little black dress. Fabulous!

BUY IT NOW

Chloé Jacquard Knit Collection, $110–$200 (Pictured Above)

Garage Boutique & Concept Store

7144 E. Stetson Drive, #110

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

@GarageBoutiqueArizona

Garage Boutique & Concept Store pushes the boundaries with unique and unexpected styles combining high fashion and rock & roll. I love the Chloé Jacquard Knit Collection scarf, beanie and sweater. It’s a darling way to take cozy to the street with high-fashion details. Garage Boutique & Concept Store has collections from prestigious design houses such as Chloé, Fendi, Stella, Dior, Lanvin, Balmain and Scotch & Soda, along with hand-selected domestic designers. These specific items can be worn by you and/or your mini. (Yes, they come in all sizes!)

BRILLANT BUY

Sonoran Rose Boutique

Sequin Black Top, $44

Check out this elegant sequined top that promises to add some fantastic (yet classic) sparkle to your holiday wardrobe! This well-priced item (consider pairing it with jeans or a sleek black pencil skirt) will effortlessly take your holiday look to the next level. Well priced, classic and chic, it is an excellent addition to any wardrobe.