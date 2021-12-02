Visit Barrett-Jackson Leaderboard

Dec. 2, 2021

Award-Winning Celebrity Designer Michael Costello to Visit the Valley

Mariah Carey
Michael Costello

Arizona Costume Institute features the Project Runway alum at the 2021 Holiday Luncheon

On Dec. 6, Arizona Costume Institute, support group of Phoenix Art Museum, marks the return of its annual Holiday Luncheon by presenting Emmy-award winning designer Michael Costello as the keynote speaker.

A self-taught designer, Costello began drawing dresses on his bedroom walls at the age of 2. At the age of 15, he opened his first store in Palm Springs. While many may recognize him from Lifetime’s Project Runway franchise, Costello has since built a massive empire by helping women of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful.

On Jan. 26, 2014, Costello garnered nationwide attention by dressing Beyoncé in a white lace dress for the 56th Annual  GRAMMY Awards. Costello credits that moment as the turning-point of his career. Since then, Costello has continuously dressed her for On the Run Tour, The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, the  GRAMMY-sponsored Stevie Wonder tribute, the Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum and more.

Since then, Costello’s dresses have dominated every prestigious red-carpet award show, from the GRAMMYs to the Oscars, and have been worn by many stars such as Mariah Carey, Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez and more.

All major fashion publications, including Vogue, Women’s Wear Daily, The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaarand Apparel News featured Costello’s designs, and several of his dresses are on display at the GRAMMY Museum. Today, Costello continues to capture the world with his stunning creations.

phxart.org

PHOTOS: Headshot photo by Phyllis Lane
Other images — Jennifer Lopez, Céline Dion and Mariah Carey — photos courtesy Michael Costello

 

Jennifer Lopez
Celine Dion

About Perrine Adams

Perrine Adams is the Managing Editor of The Red Book and Lifestyle Editor for Frontdoors Magazine.
