‘Toast!’ Brings Fun-Filled Competition to Benefit Homeward Bound

Homeward Bound hosted their annual Toast! cocktail competition and fundraiser on Oct. 14, 2023 at Events on Jackson in downtown Phoenix.

Presenting Sponsor: Garcia Family Foundation | Lincoln Heritage

Event Chairs: Julie Friedly | Michelle Schechner | Brian & Ana Wells

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Emcee: Darnell Cunningham of 3TV

Cocktail Competition Winner: Derek Mattson

Dollars Raised: $215,000

Notable Moment: Attendees enjoyed a delightful combination of retail therapy, brunch-style hors d’oeuvres and beverages from local businesses as they arrived. The highlight of the event was its “Cocktail Showdown” competition, where four local mixologists battled it out to impress the judges with their signature cocktails. Ultimately, mixologist Derek Matton came out on top.

Carly & Justin Feinberg

Ken Brooks & Julie Friedly

Taje Snead & Nathan Cabbil

Ian Anderson Alejandro Perez Abby Kate Larson The Mixology Competition Contestants

Cocktail judges Andrea Blake, Ashley Winkle, Nathan Cabbil & Leslie Williams with emcee Darrell Cunningham

The team from Cigna Healthcare with Homeward Bound board member Michele Berg & Extreme Makeover Weight Loss coach, Chris Powell

Postino Tasting Team

Auctioneer Anna Aja

Homeward Bound CEO Sam Fowler