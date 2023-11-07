Visit Bell Bank

Nov. 7, 2023

‘Toast!’ Brings Fun-Filled Competition to Benefit Homeward Bound

Toast! Cocktail Competition winner Derek Mattson with Danielle Sweeney

Homeward Bound hosted their annual Toast! cocktail competition and fundraiser on Oct. 14, 2023 at Events on Jackson in downtown Phoenix.

Presenting Sponsor: Garcia Family Foundation | Lincoln Heritage 

Event Chairs: Julie Friedly | Michelle Schechner | Brian & Ana Wells

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Emcee: Darnell Cunningham of 3TV

Cocktail Competition Winner: Derek Mattson

Dollars Raised: $215,000

Notable Moment: Attendees enjoyed a delightful combination of retail therapy, brunch-style hors d’oeuvres and beverages from local businesses as they arrived. The highlight of the event was its “Cocktail Showdown” competition, where four local mixologists battled it out to impress the judges with their signature cocktails. Ultimately, mixologist Derek Matton came out on top. 

Carly & Justin Feinberg
Ken Brooks & Julie Friedly
Taje Snead & Nathan Cabbil
Ian Anderson
Alejandro Perez
Abby Kate Larson
The Mixology Competition Contestants
Cocktail judges Andrea Blake, Ashley Winkle, Nathan Cabbil & Leslie Williams with emcee Darrell Cunningham
The team from Cigna Healthcare with Homeward Bound board member Michele Berg & Extreme Makeover Weight Loss coach, Chris Powell
Postino Tasting Team
Auctioneer Anna Aja
Homeward Bound CEO Sam Fowler
Cotton candy rosé welcome drink



