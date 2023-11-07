‘Toast!’ Brings Fun-Filled Competition to Benefit Homeward Bound
Homeward Bound hosted their annual Toast! cocktail competition and fundraiser on Oct. 14, 2023 at Events on Jackson in downtown Phoenix.
Presenting Sponsor: Garcia Family Foundation | Lincoln Heritage
Event Chairs: Julie Friedly | Michelle Schechner | Brian & Ana Wells
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Emcee: Darnell Cunningham of 3TV
Cocktail Competition Winner: Derek Mattson
Dollars Raised: $215,000
Notable Moment: Attendees enjoyed a delightful combination of retail therapy, brunch-style hors d’oeuvres and beverages from local businesses as they arrived. The highlight of the event was its “Cocktail Showdown” competition, where four local mixologists battled it out to impress the judges with their signature cocktails. Ultimately, mixologist Derek Matton came out on top.