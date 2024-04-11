The Singletons ‘Swing into Spring’ Raises Funds for Single Parents Fighting Cancer

The Singletons hosted its fourth annual “Swing Into Spring” event on March 23, 2024, at the Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove Showroom. Proceeds from the event support the organization’s mission to serve single parents facing a cancer diagnosis.

Presenting Sponsor: Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove Showroom

Emcee: Chef J Perry

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Entertainment: Linda Perry | Matya

Participating Chefs: Chef Adrianne Calvo | Chef Peter McQuaid | Chef Adam Allison | Chef Russell | Chef Flip Isard | Pioche Food Group

Notable Moments: As guests entered the Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove Showroom, they were greeted by delicious aromas permeating from the many chef stations filled with mouthwatering bites. Attendees mingled and perused silent auction goodies like signed items from sports stars Kevin Durant, Mike Trout, Travis Kelce and several others. Singletons founder Jody Boyd shared about the impactful and often difficult work The Singletons have done over its 18 years of existence, and Singletons clients shared how the organization has helped them navigate difficult journeys. Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry put on a rare live performance, where she sang hits like “Beautiful” and “What’s Going On?” with the crowd singing along too. The night was filled with hope and gratitude for those who make the Singleton’s work possible.

Photos courtesy of Malia Milan

Cuba & Angie Villery

Emily & Justin Sarles

Denika Davis & Elis Hoesktra

Musician Matya & Emcee Chef J Perry

Chef Meegan Roberts & The Singletons Founder Jody Boyd with a C-CAP high school volunteer

Linda Perry

Chef Adrianne Calvo

The Pioche Group

Chef Adam Allison