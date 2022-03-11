The Honor Ball Honors Philanthropist Howard C. Katz, Raises $2.4M

The Event: The Honor Ball

The Cause: Honor Health Foundation

Event Date: February 26, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn

Event Co-Chairs: Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson

Honoree: Howard C. Katz

Special Recognition: Laura Grafman for 45 Years of Honor Ball Leadership

Crown Jewel Sponsors: L. Sue Fletcher, Shelly & Rick Kuhle, and Christine & David Watson

Dollars Raised: $2.4 million

Entertainment: Impulse West Coast Music of Beverly Hills

Décor: White House Design Studio

Notable Moment: During his remarks, honoree Howard Katz gave a touching tribute to all of the doctors, nurses and staff of Honor Health present at the event. When asked to stand up and be recognized the audience applauded them in gratitude for their incredible work on the front lines of health care in our community.

Photos courtesy of HonorHealth Foundation

David & Christine Watson

Sally & Greg Tryhus

Howard & Ellen Katz with HonorHealth CEO, Todd LaPorte and HonorHealth Foundation President & CEO, Jared Langkilde

Tina & Mayur Bhakta, MD

Kymberly & Rick Kent

Betsy Owen and Shaheen Neil

Event Co-Chairs Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson

The stunning scene at Honor Ball 2022

Dr. Susanne Tarlton Sucher & Dr. Michel Sucher dancing the night away!

Fun on the dance floor!