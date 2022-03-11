Visit Molina billboard

March 10, 2022

The Honor Ball Honors Philanthropist Howard C. Katz, Raises $2.4M

Ellen & Howard C Katz

The Event: The Honor Ball

The Cause: Honor Health Foundation

Event Date: February 26, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn 

Event Co-Chairs: Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson

Honoree: Howard C. Katz

Special Recognition: Laura Grafman for 45 Years of Honor Ball Leadership

Crown Jewel Sponsors: L. Sue Fletcher, Shelly & Rick Kuhle, and Christine & David Watson

Dollars Raised: $2.4 million

Entertainment: Impulse West Coast Music of Beverly Hills 

Décor: White House Design Studio 

Notable Moment: During his remarks, honoree Howard Katz gave a touching tribute to all of the doctors, nurses and staff of Honor Health present at the event. When asked to stand up and be recognized the audience applauded them in gratitude for their incredible work on the front lines of health care in our community. 

David & Christine Watson
Sally & Greg Tryhus
Howard & Ellen Katz with HonorHealth CEO, Todd LaPorte and HonorHealth Foundation President & CEO, Jared Langkilde
Tina & Mayur Bhakta, MD
Kymberly & Rick Kent
Betsy Owen and Shaheen Neil
Event Co-Chairs Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson
The stunning scene at Honor Ball 2022
Dr. Susanne Tarlton Sucher & Dr. Michel Sucher dancing the night away!
Fun on the dance floor!
The HonorHealth Covid Screen Team

