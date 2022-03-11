The Honor Ball Honors Philanthropist Howard C. Katz, Raises $2.4M
The Event: The Honor Ball
The Cause: Honor Health Foundation
Event Date: February 26, 2022
Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn
Event Co-Chairs: Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson
Honoree: Howard C. Katz
Special Recognition: Laura Grafman for 45 Years of Honor Ball Leadership
Crown Jewel Sponsors: L. Sue Fletcher, Shelly & Rick Kuhle, and Christine & David Watson
Dollars Raised: $2.4 million
Entertainment: Impulse West Coast Music of Beverly Hills
Décor: White House Design Studio
Notable Moment: During his remarks, honoree Howard Katz gave a touching tribute to all of the doctors, nurses and staff of Honor Health present at the event. When asked to stand up and be recognized the audience applauded them in gratitude for their incredible work on the front lines of health care in our community.
Photos courtesy of HonorHealth Foundation