Sept. 7, 2022

Fiesta Bowl Luncheon Features Sports Icons

Sarah Flanagan & Rocket Ismail with Brophy Community Foundation Executive Director Scott Cassidy

The Event: Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Luncheon 

Organization: Fiesta Bowl Charities

Event Date: August 23, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Keynote Speakers: College Football Hall of Famer Raghib “Rocket” Ismail (Notre Dame) & Award-Winning Broadcaster & Sports Agent Alex Flanagan 

Title Partner: Arizona Bank & Trust

Dollars Raised: Over $100,000 was raised as well funds to give away more than 1,200 Guaranteed Rate Bowl tickets to teachers, kids and veterans.  

Notable Moments: The high-energy event returned for 2022 and once again the highlight was the keynote speeches. Alex Flanagan discussed growing up in southern Arizona, how she became the Fiesta Bowl Queen in 1993, and her journey blazing a trail for women in sports. Rocket Ismail gave an impassioned speech about betting on yourself, why football is more than just a game and the importance of community. 

Photos courtesy of The Fiesta Bowl/W. Scott Mitchell Photography

Rocket Ismail and Bill Callahan, Arizona Bank & Trust CEO
Brian Beltramo
Principal Jamie Hood & Staff of Paseo Hills School, who received a Wishes for Teachers grant from Fiesta Bowl Charities
Rocket Ismail

Alex Flanagan
The Cesar Chavez Marching band greeted guests

