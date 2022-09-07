Fiesta Bowl Luncheon Features Sports Icons
The Event: Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Luncheon
Organization: Fiesta Bowl Charities
Event Date: August 23, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Keynote Speakers: College Football Hall of Famer Raghib “Rocket” Ismail (Notre Dame) & Award-Winning Broadcaster & Sports Agent Alex Flanagan
Title Partner: Arizona Bank & Trust
Dollars Raised: Over $100,000 was raised as well funds to give away more than 1,200 Guaranteed Rate Bowl tickets to teachers, kids and veterans.
Notable Moments: The high-energy event returned for 2022 and once again the highlight was the keynote speeches. Alex Flanagan discussed growing up in southern Arizona, how she became the Fiesta Bowl Queen in 1993, and her journey blazing a trail for women in sports. Rocket Ismail gave an impassioned speech about betting on yourself, why football is more than just a game and the importance of community.
Photos courtesy of The Fiesta Bowl/W. Scott Mitchell Photography