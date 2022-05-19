Visit Arizona Theater Company Justice

May 19, 2022

Supporters Dine Around the Valley for the Herberger Theater at ‘Plated & Staged’

Mark Mettes & Billie Jo Herberger at Maple & Ash

The Event: Plated & Staged: A Herberger Theater Experience

The Cause: The Herberger Theater Center

 Event Date: May 1, 2022

Location: The Herberger Theater Center and Participating Restaurants

Presenting Sponsors: Billie Jo & Judd Herberger, Jennings Strouss, Porsche of North Scottsdale, Perkins Coie & Snell & Wilmer

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moments: Supporters enjoyed a creative, culinary-inspired evening supporting the Herberger Youth Education and Community Outreach Programs. After a cocktail hour and silent auction at the downtown theatre, guests took off to one of 16 top restaurants for a three-course meal paired with wine. The real fun of the event? Not knowing which restaurant you are going to with your group until it is announced at the cocktail reception! 

Photos courtesy of Herberger Theatre Center

Jenny Holsman Tetreault, Colin Tetreault with Samantha & Gerald Deetz
Gary Jackson, Char Augenstein & Oscar De las salas
Bardia Nikpourian & Jamie Benedict
Mike & Megan Burke, Kelly & Mia Singer, Pedro Miranda, Sarah Closson & Mark Mettes
Paul & Debbie Johnson, Dr. Monica Wagner, Scott Frerichs
Scott Weeks & Lisa Berman
Riley Thornton, 2022 Winner Arizona Young Artists’ Competition Musical Theatre Voice
Angela & Roger Badenhuizen, Dawn & Tom Hart, Chris Haines, Rosie Close, Dave Watkins & Becky Gonzalez at Capital Grille Phoenix

