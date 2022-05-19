Supporters Dine Around the Valley for the Herberger Theater at ‘Plated & Staged’
The Event: Plated & Staged: A Herberger Theater Experience
The Cause: The Herberger Theater Center
Event Date: May 1, 2022
Location: The Herberger Theater Center and Participating Restaurants
Presenting Sponsors: Billie Jo & Judd Herberger, Jennings Strouss, Porsche of North Scottsdale, Perkins Coie & Snell & Wilmer
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Notable Moments: Supporters enjoyed a creative, culinary-inspired evening supporting the Herberger Youth Education and Community Outreach Programs. After a cocktail hour and silent auction at the downtown theatre, guests took off to one of 16 top restaurants for a three-course meal paired with wine. The real fun of the event? Not knowing which restaurant you are going to with your group until it is announced at the cocktail reception!
Photos courtesy of Herberger Theatre Center