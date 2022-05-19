Supporters Dine Around the Valley for the Herberger Theater at ‘Plated & Staged’

The Event: Plated & Staged: A Herberger Theater Experience

The Cause: The Herberger Theater Center

Event Date: May 1, 2022

Location: The Herberger Theater Center and Participating Restaurants

Presenting Sponsors: Billie Jo & Judd Herberger, Jennings Strouss, Porsche of North Scottsdale, Perkins Coie & Snell & Wilmer

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moments: Supporters enjoyed a creative, culinary-inspired evening supporting the Herberger Youth Education and Community Outreach Programs. After a cocktail hour and silent auction at the downtown theatre, guests took off to one of 16 top restaurants for a three-course meal paired with wine. The real fun of the event? Not knowing which restaurant you are going to with your group until it is announced at the cocktail reception!

Photos courtesy of Herberger Theatre Center

Jenny Holsman Tetreault, Colin Tetreault with Samantha & Gerald Deetz

Gary Jackson, Char Augenstein & Oscar De las salas

Bardia Nikpourian & Jamie Benedict

Mike & Megan Burke, Kelly & Mia Singer, Pedro Miranda, Sarah Closson & Mark Mettes

Paul & Debbie Johnson, Dr. Monica Wagner, Scott Frerichs

Scott Weeks & Lisa Berman

Riley Thornton, 2022 Winner Arizona Young Artists’ Competition Musical Theatre Voice