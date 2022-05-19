Sparkling Soirée Celebrates 20th Anniversary of notMYkid
The Event: All that Glitters Gala
The Cause: notMYkid
Event Date: April 29, 2022
Location: Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch
Lifetime & Presenting Sponsors: The Dorrance Family Foundation, Johnson Family Foundation, Ryan Lange Foundation, Steve & Debbie Moak, Garcia Family Foundation, Helios Education Foundation, Scottsdale Recovery and Mitch & Julie Pierce
Co-Chairs: Laurie Fielder & Sandra Metzler
Honorees: Linda Lange, Ryan Lange Foundation & George Johnson, Johnson Family Foundation as the Inspiring Philanthropists
Dollars Raised: $900K
Entertainment: Lucky Devils Band
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: A sold-out crowd gathered for this year’s gala to support youth mental health. The event also honored the work of the Persevere Project, two teen brothers who created a mental health platform through social media to help other teens in need, Carter Ryan (15) and Ashton (18) Kroeger. Special honors went Dr. Mark Rohde, co-founder of notMYkid, for his long-standing support.
Photos courtesy of notMYkid