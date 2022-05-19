Sparkling Soirée Celebrates 20th Anniversary of notMYkid

The Event: All that Glitters Gala

The Cause: notMYkid

Event Date: April 29, 2022

Location: Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Lifetime & Presenting Sponsors: The Dorrance Family Foundation, Johnson Family Foundation, Ryan Lange Foundation, Steve & Debbie Moak, Garcia Family Foundation, Helios Education Foundation, Scottsdale Recovery and Mitch & Julie Pierce

Co-Chairs: Laurie Fielder & Sandra Metzler

Honorees: Linda Lange, Ryan Lange Foundation & George Johnson, Johnson Family Foundation as the Inspiring Philanthropists

Dollars Raised: $900K

Entertainment: Lucky Devils Band

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: A sold-out crowd gathered for this year’s gala to support youth mental health. The event also honored the work of the Persevere Project, two teen brothers who created a mental health platform through social media to help other teens in need, Carter Ryan (15) and Ashton (18) Kroeger. Special honors went Dr. Mark Rohde, co-founder of notMYkid, for his long-standing support.

Photos courtesy of notMYkid

Sandra & Bill Metzler

Kristen & Jon Polin

Tim and Carly Welch & Linda and David Lange

Bill & Julie Lavidge with Valerie & Leland Bisbee

Jason & Narda Quagliata

Honoree Linda Lange

Honoree George Johnson

Brittany & Dr. Robbie Westerman

Carter Ryan Kroeger of the the Persevere Project