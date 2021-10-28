PACC911 Gathers to Raise Funds for Abused Animals
Kyle Kittleson, Bari Mears of PACC911 & Jan D’Atri
The Event: Glimmer of Hope
The Cause: PACC911, Phoenix Animal Care Coalition
Event Date: Sunday, October 17, 2021
Location: Scottsdale Hilton Resort
Event Co-Hosts: Jan d’Atri & Kyle Kittleson
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Lead Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund, Petsmart Charities, Heidi’s Village and Biltmore Pro Print
Dollars Raised: $200,000+
Notable Moments: The program included a video presentation about the plight of several abused dogs who had been rescued and saved by the organization and their supporters… and those pups came to the event to thank everyone for their support (a real tear jerker!)
Photos courtesy of Debbie Newsom Photography
