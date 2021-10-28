PACC911 Gathers to Raise Funds for Abused Animals

Kyle Kittleson, Bari Mears of PACC911 & Jan D’Atri

The Event: Glimmer of Hope

The Cause: PACC911, Phoenix Animal Care Coalition

Event Date: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Location: Scottsdale Hilton Resort

Event Co-Hosts: Jan d’Atri & Kyle Kittleson

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Lead Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund, Petsmart Charities, Heidi’s Village and Biltmore Pro Print

Dollars Raised: $200,000+

Notable Moments: The program included a video presentation about the plight of several abused dogs who had been rescued and saved by the organization and their supporters… and those pups came to the event to thank everyone for their support (a real tear jerker!)

Photos courtesy of Debbie Newsom Photography

Diane & Ron Drake

Valerie Kelly & Nancy Sills

Ivy, Cole, Joey, Brooklyn Ciolli of Grimaldi’s Pizzaria

Linda Bruce with Melody from Freedom Brothers Rescue

Dr. Thom & Kristy Myers with Richard & Rebecca Mueller

Jason Bell with Louie of Lucky Husky Rescue

Bari Mears & Tina Lopez, Co-Chairs of Glimmer of Hope

Dan Peters with Hiccup of Sky Sanctuary Rescue