Dec. 7, 2023

Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation Honors ‘Heroes of Education’

Honorary Chairs Maryglenn & Richard Boals

Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation held their annual Heroes of Education Awards on Nov. 16, at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Gold Sponsors: Amazon | The Arizona Republic/azcentral | Carstens Family Funds | Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation | Helios Education Foundation | Wells Fargo

Event Co-Chairs: Stephanie Hertzberg & Susan Bitter Smith

Honorary Chairs: Maryglenn & Richard Boals

Honorees: Mark Gaspers – Individual Hero | Dr. Sian Proctor – Honorary Hero | Wells Fargo – Corporate Hero

Entertainment: Mariachi de Osos del Valle | Scottsdale Community College Jazz Ensemble | Steel Pan

Notable Moments: Phoenix Art Museum was the venue for this inspiring award ceremony, which honored champions of education in Arizona and recognized those who have a proven and professional commitment to supporting students and educational opportunities. In addition to recognizing an Individual Hero, Corporate Hero and Honorary Hero, 10 College Heroes were honored, each representing one of the Maricopa Community Colleges. Highlights included an art exhibit that featured the work of Honorary Hero Dr. Sian Proctor, a student art auction and musical performances.

David Hertzberg & Co-Chair Stephanie Hertzberg
Co-Chair Susan Bitter Smith with Prescott, Trish & Windsor Smith
Marie Sullivan & Brad Martorana
Professor Laura Collins & Dr. Richard Daniel
Alfredo Hernandez, Honoree Dr. Sian Proctor & Deborah Spotts
Honoree Mark Gaspers & Board Chair Julie Reese
Brian Spicker and Chancellor Dr. Steven Gonzales with Katie Campana & Dave Howell of Wells Fargo
Dr. Kate Smith, president of Rio Salado College presents to Dr. Patricia Case
Dr. Amy Diaz, president of GateWay Community College, & Richard Slack
Roy Dawson and Connie Robinson with Dr. Jana Schwartz, interim president at Paradise Valley Community College, & Tomas Claiborne
College Heroes representing honors from each of the 10 Maricopa Community Colleges
Paul J. Luna
Mariachi de Osos
