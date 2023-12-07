Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation Honors ‘Heroes of Education’
Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation held their annual Heroes of Education Awards on Nov. 16, at the Phoenix Art Museum.
Gold Sponsors: Amazon | The Arizona Republic/azcentral | Carstens Family Funds | Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation | Helios Education Foundation | Wells Fargo
Event Co-Chairs: Stephanie Hertzberg & Susan Bitter Smith
Honorary Chairs: Maryglenn & Richard Boals
Honorees: Mark Gaspers – Individual Hero | Dr. Sian Proctor – Honorary Hero | Wells Fargo – Corporate Hero
Entertainment: Mariachi de Osos del Valle | Scottsdale Community College Jazz Ensemble | Steel Pan
Notable Moments: Phoenix Art Museum was the venue for this inspiring award ceremony, which honored champions of education in Arizona and recognized those who have a proven and professional commitment to supporting students and educational opportunities. In addition to recognizing an Individual Hero, Corporate Hero and Honorary Hero, 10 College Heroes were honored, each representing one of the Maricopa Community Colleges. Highlights included an art exhibit that featured the work of Honorary Hero Dr. Sian Proctor, a student art auction and musical performances.