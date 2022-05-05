Linda Hunt Honored at Annual Ryan House Breakfast

The Event: 2022 Ryan House Community Breakfast

The Cause: Ryan House

Event Date: April 14, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Online

Gold Sponsors: Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines & Ira Gaines, Hospice of the Valley & Joan C. Ray Charitable Trust

Honoree: Linda Hunt

Co-Chairs: Lauren Mueller & Megan Mitchell

Dollars Raised: $200,000+

Emcees: Lindsey Smith & Tracy Leonard-Warner

Notable Moments: Nearly 600 guests attended this year’s hybrid event in support of medically-fragile children and their families. Ryan House co-founders, Holly and Jonathan Cottor, presented the Courage Award to Linda Hunt, for her significant and early role in Ryan House becoming a reality. A touching video was shared of the Wentland family’s experience with Ryan House. Local sports personality, Lindsey Smith hosted a Q&A with Ryan House family member, Jose Mendoza, who shared his story about his nephew’s bittersweet end-of-life journey at Ryan House.

Photos courtesy of Lori Krenzen Photography

Lindsey Smith, Jonathan & Holly Cottor with Tracy Leonard-Warner

Bob & Pam Serr with Bill Harris

Dick Williams, Ashley Crowell & Sue Williams

Barb Johnson Spitzock & Lin Sue Flood

Jude & Madison Wentland

Kathy Hanley & Barbie Koch

Laura Tolson, Elliot Wernick & Barb Flynn