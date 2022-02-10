Visit Arizona Theatre Company Women in Jeopardy

Feb. 10, 2022

GiGi’s Playhouse ‘I Have a Voice’ Gala Honors Down Syndrome Heroes

Zach & Christina Ivanhoe with GiGi’s Participants – Meghan Silhasek, Mitchell Baker, Brianna Caccese, Josh Lukas, Sam Schlesinger & Lexi Robertson

The Event: 8th Annual I Have a Voice Gala

The Cause: GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix Down Syndrome Achievement Center

Event Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Location: Dominick’s Steakhouse

Honorary Chairs: Maureen & Jim Silhasek

Honorees: Lisa Meline was honored with the Larry M. Cohen Legacy Award and Laura Currier was honored as the Brett Schatzman Volunteer of the Year. 

Leading Sponsors: Global Sponsor – Valley Toyota Dealers, Dinner Sponsor – Dominick’s Steakhouse, Junior Title Sponsors – The Silhasek Family, Platinum Sponsors – Michelle & Peter Area, Candelaria Design, Trish DeSouza, The Gonzales Family and Lisa & Dan Meline

Dollars Raised: $230,000+

Entertainment: Rob West

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: From cocktails on the roof to dinner service throughout the dining room of Dominick’s, the GiGi’s Playhouse gala was filled with love. Supporters learned about the incredible expansion of the GiGi’s Playhouse facilities and how vital programs like GiGiFIT became for the Down syndrome community during the pandemic. The highlight of the live auction was Tinsel, the red goldendoodle puppy who was generously donated by Goldendoodle AZ and Brielle Richardson, raising over $10,000!

Photos courtesy of Randy Bingham

Honorary Chairs Jim & Maureen Silhasek
Beth Silhasek with Tinsel the Goldendoodle
Laura Currier, Volunteer of the Year
Letitia Frye & artist Niki Woehler
Joen Romero-Martinez & Jen Gage
Dining at Dominick’s

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Kitchen Doors: Taste America, Organ Stop Pizza and The Farish House

Kitchen Doors: Taste America, Organ Stop Pizza and The Farish House

Cover Story: Arizona Woman of the Century

Cover Story: Arizona Woman of the Century

Next Doors: Printing with Purpose

Next Doors: Printing with Purpose

A Day With Scott Finical

A Day With Scott Finical

Back to Top