GiGi’s Playhouse ‘I Have a Voice’ Gala Honors Down Syndrome Heroes
The Event: 8th Annual I Have a Voice Gala
The Cause: GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix Down Syndrome Achievement Center
Event Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022
Location: Dominick’s Steakhouse
Honorary Chairs: Maureen & Jim Silhasek
Honorees: Lisa Meline was honored with the Larry M. Cohen Legacy Award and Laura Currier was honored as the Brett Schatzman Volunteer of the Year.
Leading Sponsors: Global Sponsor – Valley Toyota Dealers, Dinner Sponsor – Dominick’s Steakhouse, Junior Title Sponsors – The Silhasek Family, Platinum Sponsors – Michelle & Peter Area, Candelaria Design, Trish DeSouza, The Gonzales Family and Lisa & Dan Meline
Dollars Raised: $230,000+
Entertainment: Rob West
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: From cocktails on the roof to dinner service throughout the dining room of Dominick’s, the GiGi’s Playhouse gala was filled with love. Supporters learned about the incredible expansion of the GiGi’s Playhouse facilities and how vital programs like GiGiFIT became for the Down syndrome community during the pandemic. The highlight of the live auction was Tinsel, the red goldendoodle puppy who was generously donated by Goldendoodle AZ and Brielle Richardson, raising over $10,000!
Photos courtesy of Randy Bingham