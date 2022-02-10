GiGi’s Playhouse ‘I Have a Voice’ Gala Honors Down Syndrome Heroes

The Event: 8th Annual I Have a Voice Gala

The Cause: GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix Down Syndrome Achievement Center

Event Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Location: Dominick’s Steakhouse

Honorary Chairs: Maureen & Jim Silhasek

Honorees: Lisa Meline was honored with the Larry M. Cohen Legacy Award and Laura Currier was honored as the Brett Schatzman Volunteer of the Year.

Leading Sponsors: Global Sponsor – Valley Toyota Dealers, Dinner Sponsor – Dominick’s Steakhouse, Junior Title Sponsors – The Silhasek Family, Platinum Sponsors – Michelle & Peter Area, Candelaria Design, Trish DeSouza, The Gonzales Family and Lisa & Dan Meline

Dollars Raised: $230,000+

Entertainment: Rob West

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: From cocktails on the roof to dinner service throughout the dining room of Dominick’s, the GiGi’s Playhouse gala was filled with love. Supporters learned about the incredible expansion of the GiGi’s Playhouse facilities and how vital programs like GiGiFIT became for the Down syndrome community during the pandemic. The highlight of the live auction was Tinsel, the red goldendoodle puppy who was generously donated by Goldendoodle AZ and Brielle Richardson, raising over $10,000!

Photos courtesy of Randy Bingham

Honorary Chairs Jim & Maureen Silhasek

Beth Silhasek with Tinsel the Goldendoodle

Laura Currier, Volunteer of the Year

Letitia Frye & artist Niki Woehler

Joen Romero-Martinez & Jen Gage