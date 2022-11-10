Visit My Sister’s Closet

Nov. 10, 2022

Feeding Matters Celebrates 15 Years & Major Milestones

Courtney Bliss & Elizabeth Goodman

The Event: Feeding Matters Community Celebration – Stepping into the Future

The Cause: Feeding Matters

Event Date: October 6, 2022 

Location: Earnhardt Lexus served as host for in-person guests and the filming location

Presenting Sponsor: Reckitt | Mead Johnson Nutrition

Honorary Chair: Elizabeth Goodman

Visionary Award Honoree: Ron Coleman

Event Hosts: Feeding Matters CEO Jaclyn Pederson & Elizabeth Goodman

Notable Moments: Todd Pearson, board chair of Feeding Matters accepted the Visionary award on behalf of Visionary Award Honoree Ron Coleman and the Jack Ingebritson Foundation. Coleman was officially presented with a full-circle story of the organization this award on November 4th at the 10th Annual Community Event, which was held virtually. The 30-minute presentation was a full circle story of the organization as it included personal updates from the Goldwater triplets, who were the inspiration for their mom, Shannon Goldwater, to create Feeding Matters, the leading national nonprofit dedicated to pediatric feeding disorder. Many other incredible milestones were shared throughout the broadcast as well. To see the broadcast, click here.

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Bill Alber & Shannon Goldwater
R.J. Bucky Slomski & Robert W. Goldwater III
Kristen French & Susan French
Chris Linn & Amy Armstrong
Natalie Peterson & Brandt Perry
Kristen French, David French, Dr. Katy French-Bloom & Sloane McFarland
Todd Pearson, Shannon Goldwater & Jaclyn Pederson
Andie Guerrero Marquez, Kathy Thomas, Jaclyn Pederson, Heidi Van der Molen, Jen Lambert & Athena Flicek

