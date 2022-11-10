Feeding Matters Celebrates 15 Years & Major Milestones
The Event: Feeding Matters Community Celebration – Stepping into the Future
The Cause: Feeding Matters
Event Date: October 6, 2022
Location: Earnhardt Lexus served as host for in-person guests and the filming location
Presenting Sponsor: Reckitt | Mead Johnson Nutrition
Honorary Chair: Elizabeth Goodman
Visionary Award Honoree: Ron Coleman
Event Hosts: Feeding Matters CEO Jaclyn Pederson & Elizabeth Goodman
Notable Moments: Todd Pearson, board chair of Feeding Matters accepted the Visionary award on behalf of Visionary Award Honoree Ron Coleman and the Jack Ingebritson Foundation. Coleman was officially presented with a full-circle story of the organization this award on November 4th at the 10th Annual Community Event, which was held virtually. The 30-minute presentation was a full circle story of the organization as it included personal updates from the Goldwater triplets, who were the inspiration for their mom, Shannon Goldwater, to create Feeding Matters, the leading national nonprofit dedicated to pediatric feeding disorder. Many other incredible milestones were shared throughout the broadcast as well. To see the broadcast, click here.
Photos courtesy of Haute Media