Visit Walt Danley (billboard)

July 14, 2022

Defenders of Children Hosts Unique Educational Event for Families

The Event: Education Today for a Brighter Tomorrow
The Cause: Defenders of Children 
Event Date: June 25, 2022
Location: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Notable Moments:
This lively event focused on expanding the young minds that are a part of the Defenders of Children programs, and most importantly, reminding them that they are very special individuals. The family-fun day included opportunities to play and dance with Elsa from Frozen, bicycle giveaways, Build-A-Bear teddy bears, and gift bags filled with toys and treats for everyone. Adding to the experience, guests enjoyed the Elote Man food truck, the Dungan Dogs hot dog truck, Kona Ice AND a bubble foam party!

The true highlight was watching more than 300 children and their families have a special experience and kids being kids, including lots of hugs!

Executive Director Johanna Fierstein and one happy kiddo!

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit Good Morning Sunshine

From Frontdoors Magazine

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Back to Top