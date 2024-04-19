Visit Fabulous Food

April 18, 2024

Colorful ‘Big Buzz’ Event Benefits The Walter Hive, Community Arts Programs

Sarah Shepis & Jules Brandenburger

In support of its mission of building resilience, promoting healing and fostering creativity through the arts, The Walter Hive hosted its annual ‘Big Buzz’ fundraiser on March 22, at The Walter Dome in Scottsdale.

Featured Artist: Diane Sanborn

Dollars Raised: $100,000+

Featured Artists: Diane Sanborn | Kuba the Cybermonk | SAR.TMB 

Entertainment: DJ Ascension & Taylor Lennea

Auctioneer: Bobby D.

Notable Moments: Throughout the evening, guests were encouraged to immerse themselves in a variety of creative experiences, including exploring a special exhibit showcasing the works of local artist Diane Sanborn. Other immersive opportunities included engaging in virtual reality sculpting led by Kuba the Cybermonk and participating in live art instruction with graffiti artist SAR.TMB. The culmination of the event featured a live paddle raise, where attendees enthusiastically contributed to surpassing the fundraising goal set for the evening. Congrats to all! 

Photos courtesy of Alstrin Photography

Patricia Turpin & Diane Sanborn
Zena Peterson & Jimbo Beck
Brian O’Malley, Alex Giroux, Kelsee Becker, Katie Fleming & Katelyn Dyer
Kathy Williams & Tiff Owsley
Emma McCausland & Kelsey Raymer
Walter Hive Founder Kirk Strawn & Co-Founder Mary Strawn with Aaron Rockwell (aka Techno Shaman)
Executive Director Dianna Haws & Bobby D. Ehlert
DJ Ascension & Taylor Lennea
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Center for the Future of Arizona

From Frontdoors Magazine

Office Doors: A Day with Dan Stellar

Office Doors: A Day with Dan Stellar

10 Questions With… Giada De Laurentiis

10 Questions With… Giada De Laurentiis

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

Style Unlocked: Sit. Stay. Style

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Back to Top