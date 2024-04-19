Colorful ‘Big Buzz’ Event Benefits The Walter Hive, Community Arts Programs

In support of its mission of building resilience, promoting healing and fostering creativity through the arts, The Walter Hive hosted its annual ‘Big Buzz’ fundraiser on March 22, at The Walter Dome in Scottsdale.

Featured Artist: Diane Sanborn

Dollars Raised: $100,000+

Featured Artists: Diane Sanborn | Kuba the Cybermonk | SAR.TMB

Entertainment: DJ Ascension & Taylor Lennea

Auctioneer: Bobby D.

Notable Moments: Throughout the evening, guests were encouraged to immerse themselves in a variety of creative experiences, including exploring a special exhibit showcasing the works of local artist Diane Sanborn. Other immersive opportunities included engaging in virtual reality sculpting led by Kuba the Cybermonk and participating in live art instruction with graffiti artist SAR.TMB. The culmination of the event featured a live paddle raise, where attendees enthusiastically contributed to surpassing the fundraising goal set for the evening. Congrats to all!

Photos courtesy of Alstrin Photography

Patricia Turpin & Diane Sanborn

Zena Peterson & Jimbo Beck

Brian O’Malley, Alex Giroux, Kelsee Becker, Katie Fleming & Katelyn Dyer

Kathy Williams & Tiff Owsley

Emma McCausland & Kelsey Raymer

Walter Hive Founder Kirk Strawn & Co-Founder Mary Strawn with Aaron Rockwell (aka Techno Shaman)

Executive Director Dianna Haws & Bobby D. Ehlert

DJ Ascension & Taylor Lennea