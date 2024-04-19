Colorful ‘Big Buzz’ Event Benefits The Walter Hive, Community Arts Programs
In support of its mission of building resilience, promoting healing and fostering creativity through the arts, The Walter Hive hosted its annual ‘Big Buzz’ fundraiser on March 22, at The Walter Dome in Scottsdale.
Featured Artist: Diane Sanborn
Dollars Raised: $100,000+
Featured Artists: Diane Sanborn | Kuba the Cybermonk | SAR.TMB
Entertainment: DJ Ascension & Taylor Lennea
Auctioneer: Bobby D.
Notable Moments: Throughout the evening, guests were encouraged to immerse themselves in a variety of creative experiences, including exploring a special exhibit showcasing the works of local artist Diane Sanborn. Other immersive opportunities included engaging in virtual reality sculpting led by Kuba the Cybermonk and participating in live art instruction with graffiti artist SAR.TMB. The culmination of the event featured a live paddle raise, where attendees enthusiastically contributed to surpassing the fundraising goal set for the evening. Congrats to all!
Photos courtesy of Alstrin Photography