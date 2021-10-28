BannerHealth ‘Pulse of the City’ Sparkles and Raises $1.2M
Mike & Susan Anable
The Event: Pulse of the City Soiree
The Cause: Banner Health Foundation
Event Date: October 9, 2021
Location: Under the Stars at the Omni Scottsdale Resort at Montelucia
Presenting Sponsor: Clearsense, LLC
Honoree: Rilynn Mellen – 2021 Banner Children’s Healthy Hero
Dollars Raised: $1.2 million
Entertainment: The Downtown Band & A Silent Disco Experience
Décor: White House Design Group
Emcee: Jody Oehler, host of “The Drive” on Fox Sports 910 AM
Auctioneer: Bobby D
Notable Moments: Proceeds were split between two Banner Health Initiatives – 50% to the three Banner Children’s Medical Centers in Arizona and 50% to the healing and recovery initiative for health care professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Photography courtesy of Banner Health Foundation