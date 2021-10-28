Visit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Oct. 28, 2021

BannerHealth ‘Pulse of the City’ Sparkles and Raises $1.2M

Mike & Susan Anable

 

The Event: Pulse of the City Soiree

The Cause: Banner Health Foundation

Event Date: October 9, 2021

Location: Under the Stars at the Omni Scottsdale Resort at Montelucia

Presenting Sponsor: Clearsense, LLC 

Honoree: Rilynn Mellen – 2021 Banner Children’s Healthy Hero

Dollars Raised: $1.2 million

Entertainment: The Downtown Band & A Silent Disco Experience 

Décor: White House Design Group

Emcee: Jody Oehler, host of “The Drive” on Fox Sports 910 AM

Auctioneer: Bobby D

Notable Moments: Proceeds were split between two Banner Health Initiatives – 50% to the three Banner Children’s Medical Centers in Arizona and 50% to the healing and recovery initiative for health care professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Photography courtesy of Banner Health Foundation

Lena Goldin, Jason Mabry, Phillip Furukawa, Rick Shepardson, & Jennifer Dunivent
Chris & Chelsi Scull
Rick & Abigail Shepardson
Scott Sharples & Gina Montion
Steve Macias & Valerie Monet
Juliaette & Jerry Chamberlain
Shane Mettille, Whitney Braswell, Erin Mettille & Belinda Brummett
Diane & Dennis Laraway
Jeff Spevacek & Alicia Watson
The dance floor under the stars!
Stunning Centerpieces by White House Design Studio

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
