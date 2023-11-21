Visit Scott Foust

Nov. 21, 2023

Banner Health WISH Retreat Empowers Women Through Health & Wellness

Event Chair Phyllis Kirk, Lindsay Dulle & Debbie Lentsch

WISH (Women Investing in Science and Health) at Banner Health presented their annual Wellness Retreat on Sept. 17, 2023, at the new Banner Sports Medicine facility in Scottsdale.

Event Chair: Phyllis Kirk

Presenting Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories 

Catering: The Joy Bus

Dollars Raised: $60,000

Notable Moments: The retreat provided an opportunity for attendees to learn from world-class experts in health and wellness through workshops and hands-on activities. The choose-your-own-adventure style event offered 20-minute meditation classes, empowerment yoga, golf simulation and more. Guests heard from experts on women’s health topics, such as brain and bone health and the importance of getting enough sleep. Next year’s retreat is set for Nov. 17, 2024. 

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Tracy Kirkorsky & Chelsey Saperstein
Jill Petersen & Taylor Varnum
Dr. Carie Powers & Melissa Schimmel
Sound bowl healing led by Jessica DeSalvo
Empowerment yoga
Dr. Joyce Lee-Iannotti presenting “Sleep as the Window to Brain Health”
Bites courtesy of The Joy Bus
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit The Village

From Frontdoors Magazine

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Kitchen Doors: Chef Cory Oppold Sets a Course for Fine Dining

Kitchen Doors: Chef Cory Oppold Sets a Course for Fine Dining

10 Questions With… Jim Brickman

10 Questions With… Jim Brickman

Back to Top