Banner Health WISH Retreat Empowers Women Through Health & Wellness
WISH (Women Investing in Science and Health) at Banner Health presented their annual Wellness Retreat on Sept. 17, 2023, at the new Banner Sports Medicine facility in Scottsdale.
Event Chair: Phyllis Kirk
Presenting Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories
Catering: The Joy Bus
Dollars Raised: $60,000
Notable Moments: The retreat provided an opportunity for attendees to learn from world-class experts in health and wellness through workshops and hands-on activities. The choose-your-own-adventure style event offered 20-minute meditation classes, empowerment yoga, golf simulation and more. Guests heard from experts on women’s health topics, such as brain and bone health and the importance of getting enough sleep. Next year’s retreat is set for Nov. 17, 2024.
Photos courtesy of Haute Media