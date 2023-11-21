Banner Health WISH Retreat Empowers Women Through Health & Wellness

WISH (Women Investing in Science and Health) at Banner Health presented their annual Wellness Retreat on Sept. 17, 2023, at the new Banner Sports Medicine facility in Scottsdale.

Event Chair: Phyllis Kirk

Presenting Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories

Catering: The Joy Bus

Dollars Raised: $60,000

Notable Moments: The retreat provided an opportunity for attendees to learn from world-class experts in health and wellness through workshops and hands-on activities. The choose-your-own-adventure style event offered 20-minute meditation classes, empowerment yoga, golf simulation and more. Guests heard from experts on women’s health topics, such as brain and bone health and the importance of getting enough sleep. Next year’s retreat is set for Nov. 17, 2024.

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Tracy Kirkorsky & Chelsey Saperstein

Jill Petersen & Taylor Varnum

Dr. Carie Powers & Melissa Schimmel

Sound bowl healing led by Jessica DeSalvo

Empowerment yoga

Dr. Joyce Lee-Iannotti presenting “Sleep as the Window to Brain Health”

Bites courtesy of The Joy Bus