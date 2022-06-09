Art D’Core Gala Celebrates Local Artists & Artistic Collaborations

The Event: Art d’Core Gala 2022: Forces of Attraction

The Cause: Artlink

Event Date: March 11, 2022

Location: Park Central Phoenix

Event Chair: Sharon Harper

Lead Sponsors: Kathleen & John Graham, The Harper Fund, Hong & Doris Ong and Opatrny Family Foundation

Exhibiting Artists: Kenaim Al-Shatti, Mary Neubauer, Joan Baron, Rashaad Thomas, Laura Spalding Best, Estevan Curiel, Diana Calderon, Dara Preciado, Ruby Farias, Laura Madden, Magda Gluszek, Cyd Peroni, Liliana Gomez, David Guerrero, Abbey Messmer, Mary Anne Fernandez Herding, Douglas Miles, Carlos Encinas, Nicole Lyn Olson, May-ling Tang, Rembrandt Quiballo, Kristen Miologos, Patricia Sannit, Shomit Barua, Katharine Leigh Simpson, Brandi Read, Marilyn Szabo, Jose Benevides, Tricee Thomas, Farah Kanaan, ASU School of Art Fashion Program Alumni and Members of The Phoenix Symphony.

Culinary Partners: Gadzooks, Handlebar Diner, Hush Public House, The Larder + The Delta, Little Miss BBQ, Peoria Artisan Brewery, Shorty’s Charpit, Sonoran Pasta Company, Diageo, Compa Spirits LLC and Chandon.

Notable Moments: The event theme, “Forces of Attraction,” complemented the core mission of Artlink – to draw together those larger forces that make art possible from across the state, including the contributions of artists, donors, businesses, collectors and advocates. The never-before-seen 80,000 square foot venue at Park Central was transformed into an elevated arts experience as guests immersed themselves in visual, performing, fashion, culinary and musical works.

Photos courtesy of Artlink

Sharon & Oliver Harper

Donna & Jose Valdes

John Labahn, Dorina Bustamante and Andrew Pielage

Laurie & Chuck Goldstein

Anthony Farinacci & Jennifer Kaplan

Oscar De las salas escorts Artlink President & CEO Catrina Kahler

Ruby Farias

This mural is a collaboration of Laura Spalding Best and Estevan Curiel. Estevan is pictured.